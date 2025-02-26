Renuka Shahane recalled how she couldn’t stop laughing while shooting her funeral scene in Hum Aaapke Hain Koun...!

Renuka Shahane is a respected name in Bollywood, having gained widespread recognition for her role as Pooja in the iconic film Hum Aapke Hain Koun. In the movie, she shared the screen with Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan, and Mohnish Behl.

Recently, in an interview, she fondly recalled how she couldn’t stop laughing while shooting her funeral scene in Hum Aaapke Hain Koun...!

In an interview, Renuka Shahane revealed that after Hum Aapke Hain Koun, she found herself being typecast into 'girl-next-door' roles. While her character was widely loved, its immense popularity led to her being offered only ‘good Indian girl’ roles, limiting her opportunities in the industry.

Renuka Shahane mentioned that it took casting directors a while to offer her different types of roles after Hum Aapke Hain Koun. She also revealed that during the shoot of her funeral scene in the film, she was shooed away from the sets for laughing uncontrollably.

While talking to Filmy Shilmy, Renuka Shahane said, “Everyone was there, and they were very very serious and I went to the set to see how the shoot is going, and I was just smiling and watching the whole thing, watching everyone cry their hearts out. When they saw me, they were like ‘she is sitting here and laughing at us.’ They shooed me away that ‘you go away from the set, we are trying to do our job.”

Renuka Shahane also shared that Reema Lagoo, who played her mother in Hum Aapke Hain Koun, cried inconsolably during her death scene. The emotional moment on set left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

She said, "It took her quite some time to come back to normal and to accept the fact that this is a character and this character has died."

Renuka Shahane has acted in a variety of films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Masoom, Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha, and Govinda Naam Mera. On the personal front, she is married to actor Ashutosh Rana.