Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Remo D’Souza shares BTS pics with 'energy ki dukaan' Ranveer Singh from Hearthrob shoot

Choreographer Remo D’Souza posted behind-the-scenes photos of the shooting of Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Hearthrob.

Karan Johar’s Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has presented a foot-tapping melodious ensemble of songs. The internet was been gushing over its other songs including What Jhumka or Tum Kya Mile or Dhindora Baje Re. Now, the fans have another song to groove too because the film’s latest song Hearthrob is out now. Choregrapher Remo D’Souza shared some behind-the-scene glimpses of the song’s shoot on social media and praised the lead actor Ranveer Singh.

Heartthrob is picturised as Ranveer’s entry song in the film and also features cameos from actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday. The entire song has been choreographed by Remo D’Souza. On Wednesday, Remo took to Instagram to share some BTS pics from the song’s shoot, featuring himself, Ranveer, and Ananya among others. He praises Ranveer Singh for his intense and lively performance.

The pictures show Remo suspended in mid-air while choreographing, explaining Ranveer some steps, as well as chatting with the backup dancers in another picture. The carousel post also contains a picture of the choreographer explaining something to Ranveer and Ananya, apart from several monochrome pics from the set.

Remo spoke about the experience in the caption, saying, “Had a great time shooting this song, so much fun and masti with the energy ki dukaan @ranveersingh .Hearthrob out NOW!” Dev Negi has given the vocals and Pritam Chakraborty has composed the song, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar’s return to feature film direction after almost seven years. The film also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, apart from an ensemble cast that features Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra among others. The film opened to positive reviews and good word of mouth with special praise for the performances of Ranveer and Alia. The film has also done good business at the box office, inching towards Rs 100 crore.