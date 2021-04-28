Remembering Irrfan Khan: When 'Angrezi Medium' star said actors are not 'heroes', only 'glamorous people'

Bollywood cinema boasts of certain artists whose on-screen magic has helped us understand cinema in an immersive manner. That list definitely has Irfan Khan, who has painted characters for us with whom the ordinary person can relate. Each character he portrayed was full of flavour, but how did he deliver such relatable emotions to each character?

He had the view that cinema has painted an image of actors as 'heroes' who are aspirational in every way. He didn't approve of the idea that the audience should feel inferior to the person they are witnessing in the film. While promoting his movie 'Qarib Qarib Single, the late actor said, "There is something ugly in creating that disparity which reinforces the notion that I (the actor) am something special. That is not my taste. I would rather leave acting."

The impact of television leaves an impression on the minds of people unrealistically, he thought, which demeans the genuine heroes in our lives. "Television changed things for our society. People started looking at the cinema in different ways; as though becoming a star was a career by itself. But slowly, I could see that people are finding them (actors) heroes. They are not heroes. They are glamorous people. Sportsmen, for instance, are playing sports and they should be valued and given importance, but society should not aspire to become just that. That's a shortcut. There are real heroes who affect people's lives. They work selflessly just to change people's life. Those are heroes. For a healthy society, at least, aspirations should be directed in the right direction," Irrfan had said.

The actor spoke beautifully on embracing uncertainties in life which can help us face adversities better. In the same interview, he said, "Life is so transitory that to freeze something and depend on that, I find it very limiting. I would rather connect to life's transitory nature and be okay with it. I have realized that the most beautiful thing that could happen is to live with uncertainty," Irrfan said adding, "I hate to take myself seriously because you are here (now) but you won't be there in 30-40 years or maybe 5 years. So, what will remain? So, I am easier on myself after being connected with uncertainty. If there is God, let him come. I will seek him. I am not in a hurry."

On April 29, 2020, the legendary actor had left a vacuum in world cinema because after he lost the battle to neuroendocrine cancer. However, for his fans, he sure is alive through his craft.