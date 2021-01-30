Remember Vinod Mehra's daughter Soniya Mehra? Here's what she's up to now

Soniya Mehra made her acting debut with 'Victoria No. 203' and was last seen in 'Ragini MMS 2'.

Remember Soniya Mehra, daughter of the late actor Vinod Mehra? She had made her acting debut with Victoria No. 203 released in 2007. Now, nearly seven years after her last movie outing namely Ragini MMS 2, Soniya has quit the showbiz and settled in Dubai. Yes, she has become a yoga instructor now and a quite popular one. Now, during an interaction with Friday magazine, Soniya spoke at length about her decision of taking an actor in her a backseat.

Mehra stated, "Most people who want to be a part of the film industry are dreamers and artists who have big dreams and ambitions. I had those same desires too, and I tried my hand at it. I’m so grateful to have experienced the industry and am happy to have landed a few projects."

When asked about her biggest takeaway as an actor in Bollywood, Soniya shared, "[I think it’s important] to always give your best in everything you do. Even if you don’t succeed at least you tried."

Talking about being a yoga instructor, Soniya said, "It was my maternal aunt and my mother who got me interested in yoga, something that has remained with me all my life. It is more of a lifestyle now; it is something I am rather than something I ‘do’. I learn more about it every day."

Soniya has been a part of a handful of films namely Victoria No. 203 (2007), Shadow (2009), Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012) and Ragini MMS 2 (2014). She moved to Dubai in 2016.