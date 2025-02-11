In 2001, Sandali Sinha made her Bollywood debut with the film Tum Bin and became an overnight star.

Sandali Sinha was once considered one of the promising actresses of her time. She grew up in an Air Force family and moved to Delhi after her father passed away.

In Delhi, she worked on improving her acting skills before moving to Mumbai for better job opportunities. Sandali started her career in 1997 with a role in a TV show called Tanha. She also appeared in short films and ads. In 2000, director Anubhav Sinha saw her in a music video and was so impressed with her acting that he decided to make a movie with her.

Sandali Sinha's big break came with the music video Deewana in the late 90s, featuring Sonu Nigam. In 2001, she made her Bollywood debut with the film Tum Bin and became an overnight star. The movie, a romantic drama, also starred Priyanshu Chatterjee. Written and directed by Anubhav Sinha, Tum Bin was a big success at the box office.

After the success of Tum Bin, Sandali Sinha found it difficult to land leading roles in movies. In 2003, she appeared in Om, and later played smaller roles in films like Pinjar and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo. When asked why she wasn’t getting main roles, Sandali explained, “Because I don’t do flattery.”

In 2005, she made her Telugu debut with Orey Pandu. However, as her films didn’t perform well, she stopped receiving good offers. After getting married in 2005, she decided to focus on her family. Sandali’s last film appearance was in Main Ronee Aur Jony in 2007. She later made a brief appearance in Tum Bin II in 2016.

In 2005, Sandali Sinha married businessman Kiran Salaskar. The couple has two children and currently lives in Mumbai. Kiran is an entrepreneur, serving as the founder and CEO of Country of Origin, and is also the Director at IEHPL. Reports indicate that his net worth is around Rs 150 crore. Sandali also plays a role in managing her husband’s business, which operates in the Food & Beverages sector.