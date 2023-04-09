Remember this little girl who featured in Airtel DTH ad with Saif Ali Khan? She is all grown-up now: Check out

Credit: YouTube/Intagram

Remember Simran Sharma, the little girl who was featured in the Airtel ad with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor? She has grown into a beautiful girl who recently appeared in projects like Hum Chaar, Oka Chinna Family story, Atithi Bhooto Bhava and Imtiaz Ali's short film Eyes for You.

Simran Sharma, who started her journey as a child artist, is now working in showbiz. She opened up about her journey and said, “I have fond memories of working as an actor from about eight or nine years old. Of course, managing school, work and travel can get hectic sometimes but it doesn't matter much to me because I thoroughly enjoy being on set, in front of the camera, and acting.”

Sharing about how her parents supported her in throughout her career since childhood, Simran said, “They let me do what I love and even made compromises as parents of a child artiste. At the same time, they never let me compromise the important things, it was made clear to me early on that I must complete my basic studies irrespective of the field of work I select, and they helped me create balance in life.”

She continued, “Belonging to a normal middle-class family with no connections or influence in the film industry the idea of becoming a successful actor felt far-fetched. But I kept marching on the path and auditioning as much as I could; along the way I got to do some meaningful work with good people. When I reached a point, looked back and realized how far I'd come: working with big names such as Rajshri Productions, Imtiaz Ali, Niharika Konidela and many others). It was certainly difficult but enjoyable and enriching."

Talking about how things have changed now for her as a grown-up actress, she tells, "Of course! there is a lot of competition and cracking auditions is always a task. For instance, I remember going through around four to five rounds of auditions to land the role of Manjari in Hum Chaar (Rajshri), I recently shot for an ad which I later found out about 500 actors such as me had auditioned for. So I mean the competition in the field is immense and hence it is always an honour when a director or client chooses and trusts you with a certain part and I just try to give it my all do my best. But this is just the beginning, I am yet to achieve what I have set out to, it’s a long journey. I wish to establish myself as a good, reliable actor with my upcoming projects. I want to make a place in the audience’s hearts and do some good work that they look forward to."