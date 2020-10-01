Remember Sushant Singh Rajput as guy full of energy: R Madhavan

Headlines

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

Badshah, Raftaar take indirect dig at Honey Singh on Hip Hop India, netizens slam them: 'Tum dono poori zindagi mein...'

Viral video: Schoolboy's beautiful rendition of 'Sandese Aate Hai' will fill you with pride, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Mukesh Ambani’s JioCinema to pay Rs 67.8 crore per Team India match in big win against Disney+ Hotstar

'That was a nothing shot': Gautam Gambhir slams India star batter after poor show in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match

10 symptoms of low bone density

7 actresses who made their Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

10 benefits of eating nuts for diabetes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who Is The Big Match Winner Between Virat Kohli And Babar Azam? Know What Experts Say

Hansal Mehta on comparisons between Scam 1992 and Scam 2003: 'When first season was such an unexpected success...'

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends love letter to Jacqueline Fernandez, says 'dancing to SRK's Chaleya from Jawan'

Badshah, Raftaar take indirect dig at Honey Singh on Hip Hop India, netizens slam them: 'Tum dono poori zindagi mein...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Remember Sushant Singh Rajput as guy full of energy: R Madhavan

During an interaction, R Madhavan spoke at length about Sushant Singh Rajput and his ongoing death investigation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2020, 01:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

R Madhavan who is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham was all set to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actors had started prep for the film which did not witness the broad daylight. On the passing away of SSR, Madhavan had just posted a black photo with a message, "Hare Ram. Heartbroken." Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke at length about Sushant and the ongoing investigation of his death.

Maddy stated, "I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front, I am happy that so much attention has been drawn. I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

on

Praising Sushant and talking about their meet at Saala Khadoos premiere, Madhavan said, "I remember him as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him."

On being quizzed about the death case, the Rang De Basanti actor shared, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Girl impresses passersby with exceptional football skills in crowded mall, watch

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 will be sent for Oscars? Anil Sharma says ‘people are calling me to…’

Internet's cutest viral video: Baby elephant's cute trunk exploration will make your day, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 158, check latest rates of Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai and other states

Aditya L1 mission: First Earth-bound firing to raise orbit today; know how, what will happen in 125-day journey to Sun

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE