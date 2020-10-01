Remember Sushant Singh Rajput as guy full of energy: R Madhavan

During an interaction, R Madhavan spoke at length about Sushant Singh Rajput and his ongoing death investigation.

R Madhavan who is gearing up for the release of Nishabdham was all set to share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actors had started prep for the film which did not witness the broad daylight. On the passing away of SSR, Madhavan had just posted a black photo with a message, "Hare Ram. Heartbroken." Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor spoke at length about Sushant and the ongoing investigation of his death.

Maddy stated, "I am very hurt with what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput and definitely justice needs to be given for a situation like that. On that front, I am happy that so much attention has been drawn. I don't agree with everything that has been done with the case because I feel that I want to remember Sushant as the strong powerful guy that I met for a few times only."

Praising Sushant and talking about their meet at Saala Khadoos premiere, Madhavan said, "I remember him as a guy full of energy. I wish that memory of him was kept alive instead of all the things being said about him."

On being quizzed about the death case, the Rang De Basanti actor shared, "Of course, the entire industry is being rattled because of all the other investigations happening. I don't want to add to the chaos. I really believe that India is in the right hands when it comes to our agencies. I am very confident that they will come up with absolute truth as far as Sushant's demise is concerned."