Remember SRK’s daughter Anjali aka Sana Saeed of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’? This is how she looks now

Karan Johar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ has been our favourite, the movie was released in the year 1998. The film featured superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles. Salman Khan also appeared in the second half of the movie.

Shah Rukh’s onscreen daughter Anjali won millions of hearts with her performance, innocence in the film. She helped her father find the love of his life. You must remember how she looked when she was a kid. Sana Saeed aka Anjali has now grown into a beautiful young woman, therefore, we decided to surprise you with her latest pictures.

Take a look:

Sana Saeed is quite active on social media, she often shares her beautiful pictures on Instagram.

In her pictures, she can be seen wearing black sports short top coordinated with black pants.

The actress appeared in television shows like ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’ and ‘Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar ki.’

The 1998 ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is a Bollywood blockbuster of all times. The story revoles around the love triangles se in different phases of life. Rani Mukerji dies in the first half, after giving birth to her daughter Anjali. Anjali helps father Shah Rukh Khan in finding his best friend. The story is one of the most loved stories of all times.