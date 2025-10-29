FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket

Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam eyes historic feat, needs 9 runs to break Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare

Big Blow to India: THIS 22-year-old ruled out of first three IND vs AUS T20Is due to..., he is...

Who is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai? Meet woman behind Uttarakhand's UCC, named head of 8th Pay Commission

Cyclone Montha Update: Landslide hit Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Temple; know what happened

ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma beats Shubman Gill to achieve THIS milestone, becomes...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape salaries of central govt employees

8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape sal

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled

IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh

Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join lis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand dropped a cryptic tweet on X, and Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't keep calm.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 03:41 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react
Siddharth Anand, Shah Rukh Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand dropped a cryptic tweet on X, and Shah Rukh Khan fans can't control their excitement. Sid and SRK had previously eitched history with Pathaan. Soon, they will be bringing another action thriller King. And it seems that the first look at the film will soon be unveiled. November 2 will mark the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan, and Siddharth has just dropped a reminder about the same. 

On Wednesday, Siddharth, on his X (formerly Twitter), dropped a cryptic tweet, saying "REMEMBER". Now, this could be a hint that King's first look will be out soon, probably on SRK's 60th birthday. Or it can just be a random tweet. However, SRK fans are sure that the tweet is a major hint that a storm is about to hit the internet with King's announcement. 

Netizens' reactions to Siddharth's tweet

The cryptic message soon went viral in no time, with Khan's fans claiming it to be a direct message of 'King's arrival'. A netizen wrote, "YESSSS. COOKING SOMETHING AT YRF STUDIOS." Another netizen wrote, "YES EVERYONE REMEMBER! The world bows to the King… right before the assassin strikes." One of the netizens wrote, "KING announcement, sir? Don't Play Words Game This Time." A SRKian advised Anand, "Bhai hum yaad rakh rahe hain aap remember rakho ki VFX and style accha hona chaiye." Another fan wrote, "Ek to pehle se hi excited hain #King ke liye.. upar se aapke tweets to excitement ko 100 times increase kar rahe hain..Can't wait for November 2nd."

About King

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in key roles, along with Rani Mukerji. As per the reports, Abhishek Bachchan will be playing antogonist. King will mark the on-screen collaboration of SRK with Suhana. King is scheduled for a 2026 release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape salaries of central govt employees
8th Pay Commission: Meet the judge, professor and IAS officer who will shape sal
'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react
'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh
Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join lis
Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket
Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra M
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE