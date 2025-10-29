'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand dropped a cryptic tweet on X, and Shah Rukh Khan's fans can't keep calm.

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand dropped a cryptic tweet on X, and Shah Rukh Khan fans can't control their excitement. Sid and SRK had previously eitched history with Pathaan. Soon, they will be bringing another action thriller King. And it seems that the first look at the film will soon be unveiled. November 2 will mark the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan, and Siddharth has just dropped a reminder about the same.

On Wednesday, Siddharth, on his X (formerly Twitter), dropped a cryptic tweet, saying "REMEMBER". Now, this could be a hint that King's first look will be out soon, probably on SRK's 60th birthday. Or it can just be a random tweet. However, SRK fans are sure that the tweet is a major hint that a storm is about to hit the internet with King's announcement.

REMEMBER — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) October 29, 2025

Netizens' reactions to Siddharth's tweet

The cryptic message soon went viral in no time, with Khan's fans claiming it to be a direct message of 'King's arrival'. A netizen wrote, "YESSSS. COOKING SOMETHING AT YRF STUDIOS." Another netizen wrote, "YES EVERYONE REMEMBER! The world bows to the King… right before the assassin strikes." One of the netizens wrote, "KING announcement, sir? Don't Play Words Game This Time." A SRKian advised Anand, "Bhai hum yaad rakh rahe hain aap remember rakho ki VFX and style accha hona chaiye." Another fan wrote, "Ek to pehle se hi excited hain #King ke liye.. upar se aapke tweets to excitement ko 100 times increase kar rahe hain..Can't wait for November 2nd."

About King

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action thriller King also stars his daughter Suhana Khan in key roles, along with Rani Mukerji. As per the reports, Abhishek Bachchan will be playing antogonist. King will mark the on-screen collaboration of SRK with Suhana. King is scheduled for a 2026 release.