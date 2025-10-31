Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

Shiney Ahuja’s promising career came to an unexpected halt following a major controversy. Here’s a look back at his meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and what he doing now.

Born and raised in Delhi to an Indian Army colonel and a homemaker mother, Shiney Ahuja pursued engineering in Bengaluru before discovering his passion for theatre after meeting director Barry John in Delhi. He began his career in advertising, appearing in commercials for major brands such as Cadbury and Citibank, quickly becoming a recognisable face. His boyish charm in a Pepsi commercial caught the eye of filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, marking the beginning of his journey into Bollywood.

The filmmaker cast him in the lead role in his 2005 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. He shared the screen with Kay Kay Menon, Chitrangada Singh, and Saurabh Shukla, and went on to win the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. Shiney rose to widespread fame with Anurag Basu’s Gangster, which also marked Kangana Ranaut’s debut in Bollywood. The film received critical acclaim and performed exceptionally well at the box office. Following its success, Shiney’s career soared as he went on to star in notable hits such as Woh Lamhe, Life In A Metro, Fanaa, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

The actor's career came to an abrupt end in 2009 after his arrest on charges of raping, detaining, and threatening his 19-year-old domestic worker. Although the complainant eventually retracted her statement, a fast-track court in Mumbai found Ahuja guilty of rape in 2011 and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. The verdict was based on medical reports, DNA evidence, and the victim’s initial testimony. Shiney challenged the ruling in the Bombay High Court, which accepted his appeal and subsequently granted him bail. His case inspired the 2019 legal thriller film Section 375 that starred Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Rahul Bhat, and Meera Chopra.

Shiney attempted to revive his Bollywood career with Anees Bazmee’s 2015 film Welcome Back. Although the film was a commercial success, it didn't resurrected his career. The film ultimately became his last appearance in Hindi cinema. In 2023, the Bombay High Court granted Shiney Ahuja permission to renew his passport for ten years. Recently, a post on X (formerly Twitter) went viral, suggesting that Ahuja turned 50 earlier this year and is managing a garment business in Philippines.

Just came to know Shiney Ahuja

Lives in Phillipines

Turned 50 in July and does Garments business pic.twitter.com/f1qOxIYjNi October 27, 2025

