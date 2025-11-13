Remember Millimetre from 3 Idiots? Rahul Kumar spotted with Turkish wife in viral video, they met after Aamir Khan...

Rahul Kumar, who famously played Millimetre in 3 Idiots, was seen with his Turkish wife Keziban Doğan in a recent viral video.

The 2009 comedy drama 3 Idiots, featuring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles, was not just a blockbuster success, but also left a lasting impression in the minds of the viewers. From Boman Irani's Dr. Viru 'Virus' Sahastrabuddhe to Omi Vaidya's Chatur 'Silencer' Ramalingam, each of its characters became a part of pop culture. Another character, which made its mark even in its limited screen time, was Millimetre, who helped Aamir's Rancho, Madhavan's Farhan, and Sharman's Raju in their chores during their college days. Rahul Kumar played Millimetre and became famous instantly.

Now, after 16 years, Rahul's video with his Turkish wife Keziban Doğan is going viral on social media. Last week, Delhi-based portrait photographers, who call themselves "therealstreets" on Instagram, shared a video in which they were seen interacting with Rahul and Keziban. After the photographers introduced themselves, they asked the couple to introduce themselves. Rahul replied, "I am Rahul, she is my wife Keziban Doğan, and she is from Turkey." When they were further asked if they are married, Keziban answered, "Yes, we are married, 4th May."

Keziban then shared that they met due to the global success of the Aamir Khan film. "3 Idiots. I watched this movie, he is an actor there. Milimetre, you know? I texted him, and we talked. 14 years before I think", she said. The photographers then went on to click some wonderful, romantic pictures of the couple. The video has now taken the social media by storm. Reacting to the clip, one netizen wrote, "Humara Millimetre ab Kilometre ban gaya hai", while another added, "Aamir Khan ki pahunch Turkey me bhi hai."

After the Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Rahul was seen in multiple TV shows including Dharmaksetra, Neeli Chatri Waale, and Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil. He also appeared in a brief role in the 2021 drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Kumar also plays one of the supporting characters in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits, whose two seasons have been released till now.

