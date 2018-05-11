Headlines

'Remember me in your prayers': Dangal star Zaira Wasim on battling depression

Zaira revealed that her first panic attack was at the age of 12

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 11, 2018, 04:11 PM IST

Dangal star Zaira Wasim has opened up about her battle with depression and said she has been suffering from it and "severe anxiety for a very long time". The 17-year-old took to social media to share a long note wherein she stated that she was pushed into a "bubble of denial". "I'm writing this to (finally) admit and confess that I, for a very long time have been suffering from severe anxiety and depression."

"It's almost been four years and I've always been embarrassed and scared to admit it not only because of the stigma that goes around with the word depression but most importantly because of always being told that 'You're too young to be depressed' or 'It's just a phase'".

The National Award winner said self-loathing, nervous breakdowns, suicidal thoughts, starving, daily dosage of medicines and restlessness "were all parts of this phase".
She revealed that her first panic attack was at the age of 12 and another one at 14 and now "all I remember is losing counts of the number of panic attacks, losing counts of the number of medicines I have had and I'm still having."

The Secret Superstar actress further said, "I just need a complete break from everything, my social life, my work, school and especially social media. I'm really looking forward to the holy month of Ramadhan as it may be the perfect opportunity to figure things out. Please remember me in your prayers." 

Here's the full post- 

"Please remember me in your prayers," wrote Zaira. 

