Remember Hrithik Roshan 'lookalike' Harman Baweja? Fans shocked how unrecognisable he is in new pics: 'Kaafi badal gaya'

Harman Baweja, then and now

When Harman Baweja made his debut in Bollywood back in 2008, he was labelled as a Hrithik Roshan ‘lookalike’. The young Harman had a striking resemblance to his senior star, and could dance almost as well. The comparisons followed Harman throughout his film career. Now, after a sabbatical, Harman is set to return to the screen in Hansal Mehta’s upcoming web series Scoop, where he plays a cop.

As the director shared a look of Harman’s character on his social media on Thursday, fans were shocked at how different the actor looked. Many remarked at the passage of time while others felt that the actor ‘never got his due’ from the industry. On Thursday, Hansal Mehta took to his social media handles to share a poster of Scoop featuring Harman in his look as JCP Shroff, his character on the show. “JCP Shroff’s hands are tied but will that lead to justice being denied? Catch #HarmanBaweja in #Scoop,” he wrote alongside.

The picture was soon shared widely on social media platforms and went viral with fans commenting about Harman’s new look. “Kaafi badal gaya yeh to (He has changed a lot),” wrote one. Another commented, “I could not recognise him only.” Many other fans said that being labelled a Hrithik lookalike had gone against Harman. “Humshaqal hona bhi ek dand hai (It’s a crime being a lookalike),” said one. Another remarked, “Harman ko uska due nahin mila I hope usko Scoop web show se success miley (Harman never got his due. I hope through Scoop, he gets success).”

Harman Baweja, son of producer Harry Baweja, made his debut in Bollywood with Love Story 2050, a sci-fi love story that also starred Priyanka Chopra. He then starred in Victory, What’s Your Raashee, and Dishkiyaoon before taking a break from acting. Harman returned to acting in 2020 with It’s My Life and is now set to make his OTT debut with Scoop.

Created by Hansal Mehta, Scoop is partially based on the murder of journalist J Dey, for which another journalist Jigna Vora was arrested and later acquitted. Scoop, which stars Karishma Tanna, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, and Tannishtha Chatterjee, will be streaming on Netflix from June 2.