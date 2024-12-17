This veteran actor started with theatre and then Goga Kapoor became one of the most popular faces of Bollywood in the 1970s, 1980s, and late 1990s.

Playing an antogonist, villain, or bad guy is one of the most challenging but rewarding aspects for an artiste. If an actor nails the villain part perfectly, the artiste will instantly gain recognition and become the favourite of several filmmakers (read: Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan, Danny Dengzongpa).

Among these baddies, we had an actor who had an impressive persona with a heavy baritone voice. He started with theatre and then captured the audience on the big screen. In his career of 30 years, he reportedly did 400 movies and was part of several TV shows as well. Apart from his glorious filmography, one of the biggest contributions he made to Bollywood was introducing Amitabh Bachchan to the world of acting.

Goga Kapoor: The outsider who brought Amitabh Bachchan to theatre

Born on December 15, 1940, in Lahore, Ravindra Kapoor later became Goga Kapoor, hailed from a well-known family and was inclined to act from his early days. After completing his studies in Delhi, Goga joined theatre in 1959. He mostly did English plays and also played the lead role in Othello. In the adaptation of Willaim Shakeshphere's iconic play, Goga shared the stage with Amitabh Bachchan's Teji Bachchan.

(An unrecognisable Amitabh Bachchan with Teji Bachchan and Goga Kapoor)

Amitabh Bachchan has always credited Goga Kapoor for introducing him to theatre. In Othello, Goga gave Amitabh Bachchan an opportunity to play the crucial role of Cassio.

How Amitabh Bachchan repaid Goga Kapoor

In 1973, when Amitabh Bachchan was shooting for Zanjeer, he recommended Goga Kapoor and the latter got an important role in the film. Later, Goga became the favourite choice in Amitabh Bachchan's film. Together they did Toofan, Khoon Pasina, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Dostana, Agneepath, and Lawaaris.

When Goga Kapoor became bored playing negative roles

Reportedly, by the late 80s, Goga Kapoor became bored of playing bad guy in the movies. He diverted his focus to television and went on to play iconic Kans in Mahabharat. In the 1990s, the actor decided to play positive roles, and he gained praise for his character Anthony Gomes in Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

The demise of Goga Kapoor

From 2000 Goga Kapoor did fewer movies, and his last film was Darwaza Bandh Rakho (2006). In 2008 Goga was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He battled the disease for 2.5 years, and then he passed away on March 3, 2011. He was 70. Goga Kapoor was survived by three daughters Shailee, Sonup, and Payal. Among the three, Payal is also an actress.

