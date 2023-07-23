Remember Archana Joglekar, 90s superstar who worked with Aamir? She quit acting forever after shocking incident

Archana Joglekar started her career with an Odia film called 'Suna Chadhe'. She has appeared in films like 'Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki.

There are many actors in film industry who were once very popular but have now quit the glamour world and are living away from the world of showbiz. One such actress, who was once a big name in Bollywood but has left acting completely is Archana Joglekar. In this article, we will talk about Archana Joglekar and what is she doing now? Archana Joglekar belongs to a Marathi family and is a trained Kathak dancer and choreographer. He was trained in Kathak by his mother Asha Joglekar. His mother started the dance school Archana Nrityaayal in 1963 in Mumbai. Archana used to participate in plays during college days, but never took acting career seriously.

Once an advertisement for talent hunt was published in a Mumbai newspaper and Archana Joglekar wanted to participate in this competition, She talked to her parents and filled the form after getting permission from her parents. Archana Joglekar practiced hard for the competition and won the first prize. The panel judging the show offered her a role in a show, which she signed instantly. In two years, the show became a hit and Archana became a household name. Newspaper and magazines started publishing articles on her and then directors and producers noticed her and she became a part of films.

Archana Joglekar started her career with an Odia film called 'Suna Chadhe'. She has appeared in films like 'Mardanagi', 'Billu Badshah', 'Sansar', 'Baat Hai Pyar Ki', 'Terrorist Terror' and 'Aag Se Khelenge'. She has also worked in serials like Challenge, Karmabhoomi, Kissa Shanti Ka and Phoolwanti.

When Archana Joglekar was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha in 1997, a man tried to assault her but the actress somehow managed to escape. After this, Archana had also lodged a complaint with the police and the man was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in 2010.

The incident changed Archana’s life forever and when she was at the peak of her career, she got married and shifted to the US. In 1999, Archana also opened a dance school in New Jersey, where she started giving classical dance training to children. Now, Archana is far away from Bollywood, but even today she misses cinema. Apart from this, she has not left the dance till now. During an interview, Archana Joglekar had told that she is divorced from her husband and now she is busy with her son.