Ali Haji was also seen playing Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's son in Ta Ra Rum Pum, and has also worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan. Haji, who turned 25 last year, looks charming and handsome now. Check out his latest photos below.

From Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi in Aamir Khan-directed Taare Zameen Par to Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni in Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, there have been many child actors in Bollywood, who have captivated the audiences with their honest, innocent performances. Ali Haji is also one such name, who has been a part of popular films such as Fanaa, Partner, and Ta Ra Rum Pum in the early 2000s.

Born on October 30, 1999, Haji made his acting debut in the 2006 film Family - Ties of Blood, in which he played Amitabh Bachchan's grandson. In the same year, he was seen playing Aamir Khan and Kajol's son Rehan Qadri Jr. in the romantic thriller Fanaa. Ali Haji shared the screen space with Salman Khan and Lara Dutta in the comedy Partner, and also played Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji's son Ranveer Singh in the sports drama Ta Ra Rum Pum, in 2007.

For the next three years, Ali Haji also worked with Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and Sunny Deol in the movies Drona, Paathshaala, and Right Yaaa Wrong. He then took a break from acting to complete his studies and bounced back with the 2019 social drama Noblemen, for which he won the Best Child Actor award at the New York Indian Film Festival. Ali was also seen in the crime drama Line of Descent, in which he played the younger brother of Ronit Roy and Neeraj Kabi. In 2019, he was also seen in Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.

Ali Haji turned 25 in 2024 and looks quite handsome now as he keeps sharing his pictures on Instagram. He now owns a theatre production studio known as Clean Slate Studios, under which he has directed two plays Kaaya and The Mad World of Rustom Irani. Ali is also a writer and director as he directed his first feature film Justice For Good Content, and wrote the 2023 comedy series United Kacche, that was led by Sunil Grover and is streaming on Z5. He has also made a few short films and directed a couple of music videos.

