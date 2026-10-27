Relief For Actor Imran Khan: Bombay HC puts ‘Leave India’ notice on hold

The Bombay High Court has deferred Imran Khan’s petition against the FRRO’s order asking him to leave India by October 28, with the court keeping the order in abeyance until November 2.

Actor Imran Khan has received temporary relief in his legal battle against a Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) notice directing him to leave India.

The Bombay High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of his petition to November 2 at 3 pm after the Centre sought more time to respond. The court also kept the FRRO order in abeyance until the next hearing.

The development came a day before the October 28 deadline mentioned in the notice issued to the actor.

Centre assures court no immediate action will be taken

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna heard the matter. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Centre, asked the court to postpone the hearing until November 2. He assured the bench that no immediate action would be taken against Imran Khan before the next hearing.

"Lordship may keep it on Monday," the ASG told the bench. Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, who appeared for Imran, pointed out that the actor was supposed to leave India the following day under the FRRO directive.

"But I have to leave tomorrow (according to the FRRO directive)," he responded, as per the report.

The ASG then told the court that Imran could remain in India until Monday and reiterated that no action would be taken against him. He clarified that the assurance was being given orally. The court subsequently listed the matter for November 2 at 3 pm and kept the order challenged by Imran in abeyance until then.

Why did the FRRO ask Imran Khan to leave India?

The case began after Imran was detained by Mumbai Police on October 10 near August Kranti Maidan.

The actor, who is a US citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, was present at a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Imran was detained along with his partner Lekha Washington and his cousin Zayn Marie Khan.

Four days later, on October 14, the FRRO issued a Leave India Notice (LIN) directing Imran to leave the country by October 28. The notice was issued under Sections 7(2)(C) and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Imran challenges notice in Bombay HC

Imran has challenged the FRRO notice through a writ petition titled Imran Khan Pal v. Union of India & Ors. The petition was filed through lawyers Zulfiquar Memon, Parvez Memon and Kunal Vajani.

The actor has argued that the notice is arbitrary and violates his fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He has also challenged the procedure followed by the authorities, arguing that he was not given a prior hearing or an opportunity to respond through the proper show-cause process.

The Bombay High Court will now hear the matter on November 2, with the FRRO's direction remaining on hold until then.