BOLLYWOOD
Rekha has openly confessed her love for Amitabh Bachchan, and she's still seen making appearances wearing a sindoor. Is this for Bollywood megastar? Film historian Hani Zaveri made some surprising revelations.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's love story is still considered among Bollywood's biggest love affairs. The Bollywood megastar fell head over heels in love with his Suhaag co-star while he was married to Jaya Bahaduri (now Bachchan). Recently film historian and senior author Hanif Zaveri made some huge claims about them in an interview. He revealed that Jaya had invited Rekha to lunch, and clarified to her that Amitabh is her husband and that she would not let him go anywhere.
Reportedly, after this conversation, Rekha decided to move on in her life, and married industrialist Mukesh Agarwal. But did she ever move on from Bachchan? In the same conversation, Hanif claimed that both, Bachchan and Rekha have 'soft corners' for each other. He said, "When she herself says that she still loves Bachchan, it is true. Rekha tried to stay away from him to a great extent. She even married an industrialist, Mukesh. The marriage didn't work out—he committed suicide. That’s a different story."
He further added, "Rekha ne faisla kiya ki woh Amitabh se shaadi nahi karengi aur Amitabh ne bhi yeh faisla kiya hai. Unki umar mein shaadi ka savaal hi nahin uthata. Lekin phir bhi, jo main dekhata hoon aur mehsoos karata hoon, mujhe lagata hai ki dono ke beech ek-doosare ke liye ek soft corner hai, aur shayad yahi pyaar hai (But Rekha has decided that she is not going to marry Amitabh, and he has also made that decision. At their age, marriage is not in question. But still, from what I see and feel, I believe there is a soft corner for each other. And maybe this is what love is)."
When Hanif was asked if Rekha applies sindoor for Bachchan, as it's largely discussed among fans, he said that whatever Rekha does, or whatever happens in her life, that's entirely her choice, and she knows it. However, people tend to create stories when they notice such things. Zaveri further asserted, "Woh (Rekha) ab is baare mein itni serious nahin hain. Unme ek narmi hai. Agar Amitabh ke saath kuchh galat hota hai to unhe lagta hai ki aisa nahin hona chahiye. Isee tarah agar Rekha ke saath kuch bhi hota hai toh Amitabh ko bhi lagta hai ki unke saath aisa nahin hona chahiye. Yeh ek lagaav hai (I would say that she is not so serious about it now. There is a softness—if something goes wrong with Amitabh Bachchan, she feels it shouldn’t happen. Similarly, if something happens to Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan also feels it shouldn’t happen to her. That is an attachment)." For the unversed, Amitabh and Rekha did 9 movies together, which included superhits and blockbusters like Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag, and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.
