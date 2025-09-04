Rekha was madly in love with THIS Pakistani cricketer in the 80s, wanted to marry him, her mother was convinced..., his name is...

In the 80s, Rekha and Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan were often rumoured to be in a relationship. The two were also spotted together several times, which further fueled the rumours around their relationship.

Veteran actress Rekha has always managed to grab headlines, sometimes more for her personal life than her professional achievements. Rekha's love affairs, especially her alleged relationship with Amitabh Bachchan, continue to grab everyone's attention. However, do you know there was a time when Rekha's name was also linked to a Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician? Reports state that the two were madly in love and had also decided to get married, but then decided against it.

Was Rekha in love with Pakistani cricketer Imran Khan?

In the 80s, Rekha and Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan were often rumoured to be in a relationship. The two were also spotted together several times, which further fueled the rumours around their relationship.

A Star Report, from 1985, claimed that Imran Khan spent several weeks in Mumbai with Rekha, and the two were often seen together on the beaches.

The report stated, "Those who saw Rekha and Imran enjoying each other’s company at the beach were struck by their closeness and were thus convinced that they loved each other deeply and passionately."

Were Rekha and Imran Khan going to get married?

The report also claimed that Rekha's mother, Pushpavalli, was fond of Imran Khan and was eager to get the two married. "She had gone to Delhi and consulted a najoomi [astrologer] if Imran could be an ideal suitor to her daughter. No one knows what the najoomi had said, but Rekha’s mother was convinced that Imran could be a welcome addition to her family," the report read.

What happened to Rekha and Imran Khan's alleged relationship?

Neither Rekha nor Imran Khan ever confirmed their relationship despite continuous rumours. Their bond, to this date, remains a mystery as nobody is aware of what happened between the two and why they eventually decided to part ways.

