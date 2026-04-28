Rekha's Umrao Jaan restored in 4K for European premiere at UK Asian Film Festival, details inside

Beyond films, the 2026 lineup at the UK Asian Film Festival packs in a live music homage entitled Magical Melodies: Tribute to the late O P Nayyar, Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

A newly restored print of the 1981 period musical drama Umrao Jaan is set for its European premiere at the Tongues on Fire UK Asian Film Festival (UKAFF), which opens in London next week. The 4K restoration of the classic tracing the journey of a Lucknow courtesan and poet, portrayed by Rekha, was undertaken by the National Film Archive of India.

The UKAFF screening at the British Film Institute (BFI) IMAX will be followed by director Muzaffar Ali's reflections. It forms part of a long line-up of films and associated cinematic events connected with the South Asian experience around this year's theme of Stories That Bind Us.

"We are proud to present a programme that celebrates bold and outstanding storytelling, sparks important and difficult conversations and showcases extraordinary work from established and emerging filmmakers," said Dr Pushpinder Chowdhry, UKAFF founder and director in a statement.

Now in its 28th year, the annual festival also includes the UK premiere of the acclaimed Bengali film Baksho Bondi (Shadowbox), directed by Tanushree Das and Saumyananda Sahi and starring Tillotama Shome. Beyond films, the 2026 lineup packs in a live music homage entitled Magical Melodies: Tribute to the late O P Nayyar, Dharmendra and Asha Bhosle.

As part of the festival’s British Asian strand, a series of screenings at the Kiln Theatre in London spotlights stories rooted in the lived experiences of South Asian communities in the UK, including British Punjabi drama Never Had A Chance by Jazz Bhalla.

"From intimate family dramas to fearless new voices in South Asian cinema, our selection captures life in all its complexity. These films remind us that storytelling is not just entertainment – it is a way of seeing each other again," said Samir Bhamra, UKAFF Creative Director. "At a moment when division is growing louder across our societies, the festival is an invitation to come together, listen deeply and rediscover the solidarity that will carry our communities through whatever lies ahead," he said.

The festival will close on May 10 with its annual UKAFF Awards, with filmmaker Muzaffar Ali set to receive the Golden Flame Lifetime Achievement Award. (With inputs from PTI)

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