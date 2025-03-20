In a recent interview, he revealed that during the casting process for Khoon Bhari Maang, many people advised him not to cast Rekha for the role.

Rekha, who has been an iconic figure in the film industry since the 1970s, has consistently impressed audiences with her grace, captivating performances, and mesmerizing dance moves. However, as her popularity grew, rumors about her professionalism began circulating.

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, however, offers a different take. In a recent interview, he revealed that during the casting process for Khoon Bhari Maang, many people advised him not to cast Rekha for the role.

While speaking to ANI, Rakesh Roshan said, “Rekha has a quality which very few heroines have. She is different in all her films. I did a couple of films with her as an actor – Khoobsurat, Aakraman and Aurat. When I went to her with a mother’s role in Khoon Bhari Maang as a director, people warned me against her. They said you are making a film with her, she never comes on time, always runs away before time.”

He further said, "I always heard these rumours about her, but whenever I worked with her, I never witnessed any such thing. When I went to Rekha as a director, I told her, ‘Listen, this is only my second film, and it is a difficult subject. It is a woman-oriented film. I am taking a risk with this film. The story was such that in the climax, the wife kills her husband. I asked her clearly, ‘You won’t give me any trouble me na?’ She was like, ‘What are you even saying? Have I ever done this? I only trouble people who don’t pay me or they don’t fulfill their commitments’. I said Okay.”

Rakesh Roshan also reached out to Rekha for the role of a mother in Koi Mil Gaya. Sharing details about their conversation, he recalled, "I went to narrate the story to her. After narrating the story, I asked her, ‘How is it?’. She is very clever. She quickly said, ‘You are not narrating this story to me because you want my feedback, you are narrating this to me because you want me to play the role of the mother.’ I said, ‘Yes’.’"

Rakesh Roshan has directed several iconic films, such as Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Karan Arjun (1995), and Koyla (1997), which have left a lasting impact on Bollywood.

He also collaborated with his son, Hrithik Roshan, on films like Koi...Mil Gaya and the Krrish series, which became huge hits. Recently, the docu-series The Roshans, featuring Hrithik, Rakesh, and Rajesh Roshan, was released on Netflix, offering an inside look into the Roshan family's legacy.