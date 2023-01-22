Rekha steals the limelight at Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh special screening, fans say 'she is true Indian Goddess'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Veteran actress Rekha sure knows how to turn heads with her beauty, style and grace. She recently appeared at the special screening of Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh in beautiful white colours saree and mesmerised everyone.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and is now going viral. Rekha was donning a saree, teamed up with heavy earrings and a matching white bag. Social media users reacted to her look, one of them wrote, “Forever gorgeous... Rekha mam....” The second one said, “Glow in her face.” The third one said, “Shi is true Indian Goddess.” The fourth person wrote, “The most beautiful person in the world always looking gorgeous.”

The fifth person wrote, “The most beautiful person in the world always looking gorgeous.” The seventh one said, “Wat the secert of ur beauty hairs rekha ji my hairfalls like snow falls in the uk.”

For the unversed, with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, Santoshi returns to cinema after nine years. His last directorial Phata Poster Nikal Hero was a dud at the box office. Gandhi Godse stars Chinmay Mandlekar and Deepak Antani as Nathuram and Gandhi respectively. The basic plot of the film revolves around the fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the attack and later meets Nathuram Godse in prison, the conversation leads to a fiery debate between them.

The trailer gave the audience a glance into this war of ideologies between Gandhi and Godse and make them inquisitive about which of these two iconic characters won this war. Along with getting into this contradictory world of Gandhi and Godse, viewers will also get to witness the world of politics post the Independence era. Directed by renowned director, Rajkumar Santoshi, Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh also marks the debut of Tanisha Santoshi and Anuj Saini. The film will release a day after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on January 26, 2023.

