The film is a lyrical exploration of love, loss and longing, and Rekha’s portrayal of the courtesan-poetess stands as one of the finest performances in Indian film history. She was also feted with the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film.

The iconic film Umrao Jaan starring Rekha has been restored in 4K resolution, and is set to unravel its magic on the silver screen yet again in the era of Hindi film re-releases. The film is directed by the visionary Muzaffar Ali, and is all set to reclaim its place in the cultural imagination through an immersive big-screen revival beginning June 27.

To mark its re-release, Muzaffar Ali is also unveiling a limited-edition coffee table book that offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of Umrao Jaan. It features never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision.

Reflecting on the re-release, Muzaffar Ali shared, "Umrao Jaan was not just a film, it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that's very much a part of our being." Designed for cinephiles, students of cinema, and lovers of culture alike, the book will be released simultaneously with the theatrical revival.

Talking about the re-release of the film, Rekha, said, "Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in, she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full."

The 4k restoration of the film has been done by NFDC- NFAI under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

MD NFDC, Prakash Magdum said, "To restore Umrao Jaan, NFDC-NFAI has been working for almost a year in collaboration with Muzaffar Ali, the director of the film. He was instrumental in locating the original negatives of the film, which should have been the best source of restoration. Due to the condition of the negatives and the fragile nature of celluloid, the film was restored using a 35mm release print which had been preserved at NFAI for decades."

"This has been the case with many recent restorations of Indian films, where the only good source survives in the National Film Archive of India. The colour grading of the 4K restoration was supervised by Muzaffar Ali himself, and I am sure the film lovers would enjoy this restored cinematic gem nationwide in cinemas", he added.

Screenings will begin across select PVR INOX cinemas in multiple cities from June 27.

