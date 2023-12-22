Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan groove to 'Pardesiya' in throwback video, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's reaction go viral

Headlines

'Whatever is happening is wrong for...': INDIA bloc's stage protest against MP suspension

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

'Congress using Karnatak government as ATM' BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticises Siddaramaiah for using luxury jet

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate who founded company worth over Rs 65000 crore, resigned to join…

2018 director apologises, pens emotional note after film fails to make the cut for Oscars

'Virus continues to...': Top Epidemiologist reacts to rising Covid-19 cases in India

AI imagines Marvel superheros in horror movie

10 best films of Prithviraj Sukumaran before Salaar, as per IMDb rating

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Salaar movie review: Prashanth Neel film is KGF recycled; Prabhas, Prithviraj somehow make this pale imitation enjoyable

India's official Oscars entry, Tovino Thomas' 2018, out of Academy Awards race; know why

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives simple life, their wedding was kept secret, she is from...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan groove to 'Pardesiya' in throwback video, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's reaction go viral

Rekha can be seen grooving to Pardesiya song with Shah Rukh Khan at an award function in throwback viral video.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran actress Rekha, one of the most celebrated actresses in India, still turns heads with her style and grace. Her throwback videos often go viral on social media, fans still get mesmerised seeing her beauty.

In the latest viral clip, Rekha can be seen grooving to Pardesiya song with Shah Rukh Khan at an award function. They look so elegant together while dancing with each other. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can be seen smiling and looking at them dancing. Their reaction won netizens’ hearts.

Watch video:

Bollywood stars often make headlines for professional and personal reasons both. Fans want to know everything including the love life of the celeb they follow. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha also grabbed attention because of their dating rumours.

Simi Garewal once asked Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan on her popular chat show Rendezvous. She bluntly asked the actress if she ever loved the superstar. Replying to her, Rekha said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

While talking about the same, on being asked if it was difficult to ask this question to Rekha, Simi told The Indian Express, “it was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalithaa if she had ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I don’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salaar release, review live updates: Fans hail Prabhas-starrer, call it father of KGF

Christmas 2023: 5 healthy and easy cake recipes you can try during holidays

'Hospitalisations will go up as...': Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan on JN.1 sub-variant

Covid-19 surge in India: Hyderabad on high alert as cases rise, wearing mask becomes mandatory

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5 added to self-repair programme, service now available in more countries

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE