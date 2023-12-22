Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan groove to 'Pardesiya' in throwback video, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's reaction go viral

Rekha can be seen grooving to Pardesiya song with Shah Rukh Khan at an award function in throwback viral video.

Veteran actress Rekha, one of the most celebrated actresses in India, still turns heads with her style and grace. Her throwback videos often go viral on social media, fans still get mesmerised seeing her beauty.

In the latest viral clip, Rekha can be seen grooving to Pardesiya song with Shah Rukh Khan at an award function. They look so elegant together while dancing with each other. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan can be seen smiling and looking at them dancing. Their reaction won netizens’ hearts.

Bollywood stars often make headlines for professional and personal reasons both. Fans want to know everything including the love life of the celeb they follow. Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha also grabbed attention because of their dating rumours.

Simi Garewal once asked Rekha about Amitabh Bachchan on her popular chat show Rendezvous. She bluntly asked the actress if she ever loved the superstar. Replying to her, Rekha said, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

While talking about the same, on being asked if it was difficult to ask this question to Rekha, Simi told The Indian Express, “it was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalithaa if she had ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I don’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”