The Great Indian Kapil Show is getting better with each episode. This Saturday, veteran actress Rekha graced Kapil Sharma's chat show, and she makes some interesting statements about 'adhura pyaar' and 'ruthana-manana'.

Fans of the 70s will cherish The Great Indian Kapil Show will host veteran actress Rekha. The Umrao Jaan actress graces Kapil Sharma's chat show this week, and she leaves the audience mesmerised with her wit and timeless charm. Netflix drops a new promo of the upcoming episode, and it promises to be one of the best episodes from the lot.

Rekha is known for publicly expressing her affection towards Amitabh Bachchan, and she is the same even on Kapil Sharma's show. In the promo, Kapil recalls his experience of participating in Kaun Banega Crorepati and interacting with the host Amitabh Bachchan. Kapil said, “While we were playing KBC with Bachchan sahab, my mother was seated in the front row." Kapil then mimicked Amitabh and continued, "He asked her, ‘Devi ji, kya kha ke paida kiya (What did you eat before giving birth to him)?’” Before Kapil could continue, Rekha interrupted with revealed his mother’s reply: “Daal-roti.” Kapil confirmed that this was what she had said. Rekha smiled and added, “Mujhse puchiye na, ek ek dialogue yaad hai (Ask me, I remember each and every line of dialogue)."

The best part of the promo comes at the end when Krushna Abhishek appears as Amitabh Bachchan from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. The two danced Salam-E-Ishq. Rekha grooved with the same grace and it looks like time has stopped for her.

Last week, Kapil Sharma hosted Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, and Chunky Panday, and it was considered to be the best episode of the season. It will be interesting to see whether Rekha's episode will exceed the expectations or not.

The Govinda's episode was considered to be best because it made the reunion of the Hero No 1 and his nephew Krushna Abhishek. The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix.

Also read: Govinda's daughter on actor's 'toxic' relationship with Krushna Abhishek, reacts to their reunion: 'I don't speak...'

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.