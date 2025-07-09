Rekha defeated Dharmendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Sunny in 1988, became superstar with THIS film, was unofficial remake of Australian series, movie name is..

Khoon Bhari Maang was considered a clutter-breaker film, which gave a perfect comeback to Rekha, and also a new lease to women-centric films.

For decades, Bollywood has been overpowered, or rather, ruled by men. It is famously called as male-dominated film industry. Back in the 80s, the genre of women-centric films was not popular. However, it all changed when Rekha came and gave a new definition to female-led movies. In 1988, she starred in a film that saw a woman taking revenge against the injustice and atrocities from her evil husband. The movie was a critical and commercial success, and it made Rekha a superstar for a reason.

Khoon Bhari Maang: The film that boosted the women-centric genre

Actor-turned-director Rakesh Roshan made his second directorial, Khoon Bhari Maang, with Rekha in the lead role. Rakesh also appeared in a cameo. The movie is about Aarti Saxena (Rekha), a wealthy widow who gives love another chance and marries Sanjay (Kabir Bedi). But Sanjay has a devious plan, and he murders Aarti (Rekha) for her property. Aarti miraculously survives, and she returns as Jyoti to take revenge on her husband.

Khoon Bharii Maang is inspired by...

Khoon Bhari Maang is an unofficial remake of the Australian mini-series Return to Eden (1983). Khoon Bhari Maang's success inspired four remakes in different languages, namely Gowthami (Telugu), Thendral Sudum (Tamil), Jwala (Kannada), and Nari Bi Pindhipare Rakta Sindura (Odia).

When Rekha beat Dharmendra, Sunny, and Mithun Chakraborty at the box office