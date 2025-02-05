In 1992, Amitabh Bachchan defeated Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance as Shekhar Malhotra aka Tiger in Hum.

The legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan holds the record for securing most nominations for Best Actor at the Filmfare Awards as he has been nominated for a record total of 34 times. Out of these 34 nominations, Amitabh has won the coveted Black Lady statuette five times. Big B has won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for Amar Akbar Anthony in 1978, Don in 1979, Hum in 1992, Black in 2006, and Paa in 2010.

In 1992, Amitabh Bachchan defeated Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt to take home the Best Actor trophy for his powerful performance as Shekhar Malhotra aka Tiger in Hum. Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, and Sanjay Dutt were nominated for Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Lamhe, Saudagar, and Saajan, respectively.

Now, the official X handle of Filmfare has shared a throwback video from the 37th Filmfare Awards held in 1992, in which Amitabh is seen winning the Best Actor award. As Amitabh's name is announced by Dimple Kapadia, several celebs including Rekha, Dharmendra, Ajay Devgn, and Madhuri Dixit among others are seen cheering for him.

After Big B accepts the Black Lady statuette from Dimple Kapadia and Raaj Kumar, he says, "The theme for today's award ceremony is The Brave New Face. And I don't see how I fall into either of those two categories. I am neither brave anymore, neither is my face new. Since the theme of today's function is for the future, I would like to share this award with my colleagues of the future - Sanjay Dutt and Aamir Khan. I will be grateful if they could come up on the stage and share this award with me."

As Aamir is known for not attending the award ceremonies so he was absent from this one too, but Sanjay Dutt went to the stage and Amitabh handed over his trophy to him. Bachchan is then heard in the clip, "This is by no means trying to belittle the efforts of the greats that are standing next to me, Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. We have had great respect and we have honoured you all through your career Sir, so I would like to say a special thank you for being here today with us and honouring me with this award. Thank you." Jaya Bachchan is also seen in the last few seconds of the video.

Give it up for the best actor. #AmitabhBachchan’s speech after winning the Best Actor award at Filmfare is heartwarming. Sound on. #FilmfareFlashback pic.twitter.com/EUOUelf9wm — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 4, 2025

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan finally got the biggest blockbuster in his career after 55 years with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD last year. Also starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, the 2024 sci-fi dystopian action epic grossed over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.