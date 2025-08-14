'Rekha asked to meet me in same studio where they shoot Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati': Parineeta star recalls life-changing first meeting with actress

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan worked in several films together and have also always been in the news for their relationship off-screen. However, Rekha, to this date, speaks only fondly of Big B. In a 2006 Filmfare interview, Rekha said, "Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 percent to him."

Parineeta, which was released in 2005, is hugely credited for introducing a talent like Vidya Balan to the film industry; however, it also launched the career of musician Shantanu Moitra. As Parineeta completes 20 years of its release, Shantanu Moitra recently recalled an anecdote from the film's shoot, involving his first meeting with superstar Rekha, who had a cameo in the song, Kaisi Paheli Zindagaani.

Rekha asked Shantanu Moitra to meet her at the same studio where they shoot Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Shantanu Moitra revealed, "When I found out that Rekha ji was doing ‘Kaisi Paheli’, I was like, ‘Wow’. But let me tell you a story about that. I got a call from Pradeep Sarkar. He called me to the set for the song’s shoot. But I was working on some other songs at the time, so I told him that I was busy. He said that Rekha ji wanted to meet me. I was stunned. They took me to her makeup room. They were shooting the song in the same set where they shoot Kaun Banega Crorepati these days. This was the first time I’d been inside a makeup room, and it had those light bulbs around the mirror. Back to the camera, the diva was sitting."

Recounting the experience of meeting Rekha, Shantanu Moitra said, "She looked around and asked, ‘You’ve made the song? It’s amazing, I hope I can do justice to it. I have a small request. I would like you to stay for the shoot.’ She was talking to a first-timer, and I will never forget it. She would occasionally make eye contact with me as if to ask if it was going alright."

What is Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan's relationship?

Rekha and Amitabh Bachchan worked in several films together and have also always been in the news for their relationship off-screen. However, Rekha, to this date, speaks only fondly of Big B. In a 2006 Filmfare interview, Rekha said, "Whatever I am as an actor, I owe 100 percent to him. I just soaked in whatever he had to offer, just observing him… When fans write to me and question why we haven’t worked together after Silsila, the only rational answer that I can think of is that the wait to be able to co-star with Amitji is worth it. That everything happens for the right reason at the right time."

