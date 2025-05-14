Regina Casandra reflected on the box office performance of her last Hindi release, Kesari Chapter 2, and she clarified that as an actor is concerned about justifying her character fully.

Actress Regina Cassandrra has reacted to the box office failure of Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. The talented outsider has a hectic 2025, juggling between North and South, and leaving a mark even in hero-centric films. This year, in the first five months, she had three major releases: Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi, Sunny Deol's Jaat, and Kesari Chapter 2.

Amid the rave reviews she received for playing a badass Bharathi in Jaat and a composed Parvathy Nair in Kesari 2, Regina joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing her take on Kesari 2's fate at the box office. For the unversed, Kesari Chapter 2 received extremely positive reviews from the critics and audience. However, the applause didn't convert into footfalls. Thus, the movie has only earned Rs 88.40 crores domestically in 27 days. Backed by Karan Johar, Kesari 2 has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, but it is still not at the par of Kumar's previous film, or even its prequel, Kesari (2019).

Regina Casandra with Akshay Kumar in Kesari Chapter 2

Ask Regina about the dull outcome of Kesari 2 at the box office, and she says, "Honestly, when it comes to the box office, especially in a film where I'm playing such a role. It does not affect me directly. It does affect the people who are making the film. This would affect Akshay Kumar, because of Kesari 2, or rather, this is something that he would have to think about. It is not my thing to think why it is not doing well at the box office." Regina further confirms that before speaking to us, she got a very special reaction about Kesari 2 from her friend, saying that she was crying throughout the film, because it moved her. "A lot of people have said that about Kesari 2," she asserts, and further adds, "More than the box office, the film is very relevant to people, and they have accepted it."

Even Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda's Jaat, fell short of the expectations. Speaking about the same, she says, "When it comes to Jaat, honestly, I'm very away from numbers, trackers, etc. I just like to do my job."