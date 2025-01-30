BOLLYWOOD
Regina Cassandra, who will be seen in the much-anticipated Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, recently spoke about Bollywood’s reception of South Indian actresses. She will be next seen in the film Jaat, opposite Sunny Deol.
South film actress Regina Cassandra, who made her debut in a supporting role with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and had her breakthrough with her Telugu debut Siva Manasulo Sruthi (2012), has always grabbed headlines for speaking her mind. Regina Cassandra, who will be seen in the much-anticipated Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, recently spoke about Bollywood’s reception of South Indian actresses.
Regina Cassandra who worked in Section 108, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will now be seen in the film Jaat, opposite Sunny Deol. Speaking about her career in Bollywood, Regina Cassandra said, "Gopichand Malini is directing Jaat. Again, it’s a Telugu director and Hindi canvas. It’s an out-and-out commercial film. You can expect every ounce of it with splashing blood, punches, kicks, and action everywhere. And there’s another Hindi film that I’m doing. I’m hoping that I can talk about it soon enough."
During a recent interaction with CNN-News 18 Showsha, the actress was asked how welcoming is Bollywood of South actors, to which she said, "Now, they don’t have a choice. Before… pretty snooty. If they knew that you were from the South. Mainly, I don’t know if it was because language was a barrier. But for me, it never was, so. And I don’t look like a South Indian. I don’t know if all of these things worked in my favour. But I think now it’s just become, like, they need people from the South, especially after the pandemic hit. They needed actors from the South for a bigger audience."
READ | YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams Bollywood actress for rude behaviour, calls her 'nakchadi': 'Bada humble banti hai...'
Sherlyn Chopra adopts a daughter? Actress seen carrying babygirl, says 'mera sapna...'
Maha Kumbh 2025: VVIP passes cancelled, ban on vehicle entry till Feb 4, know major changes after stampede
Regina Cassandra REVEALS Bollywood was 'snooty' towards South stars: 'Now they don’t have a choice...'
'Till further instructions please...': J-K authorities warn against spring water use in Ganderbal, Srinagar due to...
THIS mountain has been granted same legal rights, duties, protections as a person, reason is...
Uttarakhand UCC rules for live-in: How to register, documents needed...
Mukesh Ambani's MEGA offer for Jio users; adds 2 new voice, SMS prepaid plans starting at Rs...
YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani slams Bollywood actress for rude behaviour, calls her 'nakchadi': 'Bada humble banti hai...'
Student living made easy: A guide to accommodation in UK
Professor 'marries' first-year student in classroom, video goes viral, know what she said
US plane crash: At least 18 dead after jet with 60 passengers collides with Army helicopter midair near Washington
Mahira Sharma's mother breaks her silence on actress' dating rumours with cricketer Mohammed Siraj
Madhuri Dixit was ready to become Salman Khan's sister-in-law but Sooraj Barjatya became 'uncomfortable', know why
BTS' Jimin pens touching letter to ARMY, leaves fans emotional: 'It's been quite...'
BIG update on Noida's Jewar airport, 80 per cent work complete, operations set to begin by...
Sonipat court summons AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on February 17 over 'poison in Yamuna' remark
This Amitabh Bachchan film is set to have special screening for its 50th anniversary, it also stars...; had earned Rs..
RajKummar Rao, Patralekhaa's cryptic Instagram post leaves fans guessing, couple reveals if they are expecting
Did Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti Ahlawat had BIG fight in car? Viral video claims...
Passenger jet collides with helicopter and crashes at Reagan National Airport in Washington DC
R Madhavan warns son Vedaant about his 'privileged' life: 'You can't be seen with...'
Delhi weather update: Air quality in 'very poor' category; IMD predicts rain on...
Premanand Maharaj advises Swami Aniruddhacharya on his viral answers, Bigg Boss appearance: 'Apne ap ko sambhaliye'
Meet IAS officer, who had 57 postings in 33 years, is known for..., will retire on...
Good news for Gautam Adani, gets open support from Bangladeshi leader: 'Adani Group showing interest to invest is...'
Meet Ludhiana's richest who worked as labourer at 14 for Rs 30, now runs Rs 16000 crore company, his business is…
Mahira Sharma dating Mohammed Siraj? Insider says Bigg Boss 13 fame is 'romantically...'
Meet man, Indian, who once owned Burj Khalifa floors, private jet but had to sell Rs 12400 crore company for just Rs...
Meet star who shared house with 30 people, sold peanuts, waited in queue to use toilet, now owns 8-BHK bungalow in...
Donald Trump signs Laken Riley Act, allows detention of undocumented migrants accused of criminal offences
Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says English obsession is holding back India’s innovation: 'It's a useful language to know but...'
When Saif Ali Khan was attacked in Delhi night club with threat: 'You've got a million dollar face, I'm gonnna spoil it'
Abhijeet Bhattacharya under scrutiny, accused of insulting Mahatma Gandhi, activists demand FIR
Meet man, whose father is a farmer, battled with financial woes, later cracked UPSC to become IAS officer; he is...
Meet woman who runs Rs 1129 crore company, daughter of billionaire, not Isha Ambani, she is...
NASA Alert! Massive 300-foot wide asteroid might hit Earth in...
Meet man, who secured AIR 2 in JEE Advanced at just 17, cleared mains with AIR..., he is...
Man in Barmer makes bizarre request to IAS Tina Dabi; here's what happened
Meet man, IIT graduate, who works closely with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, now joins...
Delhi Election 2025: Qutub Minar lights up with ‘I vote for sure’ display, event held to raise voter awareness
Little girl's adorable dance to Rasha Thadani's 'Uyi Amma' leaves netizens in awe, WATCH viral video
Meet NEET-UG topper with AIR 1, who also cracked JEE with 99.28 percentile, he is from...
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Court sends accused to 14-day judicial custody
Meet man, who gets key role in Gautam Adani's Rs 202000 crore company, he is...
Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang party with Farah Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth; see viral pics
Meet Indian billionaire, who grew up in poverty, later built top cybersecurity firm in US, his net worth is Rs...
Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali, Ram Gopal Varma, Sandeep Reddy Vanga come together for Komal Nahta's podcast Game Changers
'Mai khud leke jaunga...': Virat Kohli declines help with his cricket gear as he returns to Ranji Trophy
Pushpa 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil's blockbuster
Lady Gaga breaks silence on Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker 2 box office failure: 'You have to be willing for...'
Sycoriaan Matrimony: Redefining Matchmaking With Global Reach and Cultural Sensitivity
Rohman Shawl BREAKS SILENCE if he's dating Sushmita Sen again after their breakup: 'Any relationship can..'
Meet man, who built Rs 97335 crore company with just Rs 1 lakh, his business is...
Meet woman who is set to lead Anil Agarwal's company as the first CEO
Nine Indians killed in road accident in Saudi Arabia, EAM Jaishankar extends condolences: 'Grieved'
Meet man, son of India's richest pharma tycoon, works in Rs 417000 crore company as...
Kids hanged by neck during school event, netizens call out bizarre spectacle, viral video
Meet actress, who debuted at 16, worked with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, quit films for marriage, got divorced, is now...
Made in Rs 100 crore, this film bombed at box office, failed to earn even Rs 20 crore, has now become superhit on...
Meet man, who quit Narayana Murthy's Infosys, then cracked UPSC in first attempt, his AIR was...
Best Travel Apps That Will Transform Your Journey
Meet man, engineering graduate, who is set to lead govt company, it is India's first...
Meet woman, once a beauty queen, now a lieutenant in Indian Army, her name is...
Neil Nitin Mukesh on comeback with Hisaab Barabar, rejecting big projects: 'Darr lagta tha kaam milega...' | Exclusive
Meet woman, who played key role in DeepSeek's global success, hailed as 'AI prodigy' in China, she is...
Shahid Kapoor reveals if he fears about shaving his head for a role: 'Jab bachhe ka mundan hota hai...'
Supporters of Narayana Murthy's 70-hour workweek remark share THIS advice for youngsters: 'India needs to...'
Jeet Adani, Diva Shah visit Mumbai's Mitti cafe ahead of wedding, extend invitation: 'Ahmedabad aaiye'
The Full-Stack Journey of Abhinav Balasubramanian: Redefining generative AI capabilities
ICC T20I Rankings: Tilak Varma moves to 2nd spot, only behind THIS Australian batter
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma rents out his Rs 54500000 Mumbai apartment for Rs...
Zeenat Aman reveals why she is 'prone to being misunderstood': 'I really can't fake...'
Anjali breaks silence on Ram Charan's Game Changer box office failure: 'I feel happy that...'
Another firm of Gautam Adani makes HUGE profit, earns Rs 2620 crore in just 3 months, its business is...
Karan Veer Mehra 'Majnu ban gaya hai', BB 18 winner calls Chum Darang 'zehar', pens note with adorable pics, fans react
UAE launches bullet train, will cover Abu Dhabi to Dubai in 30 minutes: Is it faster than India's Vande Bharat?
Artificial Intelligence: Its applications and challenges
This top actress was cheated, abandoned, forced into prostitution, died tragically at 34; her was body was...
'Shah Rukh Khan said khareed lu kya': Choreographer Ahmed Khan recalls what inspired superstar to buy Mannat, he was...
What is fueling Guillain-Barre Syndrome outbreak in Pune? AIIMS doctor reveals...
Vijay Deverakonda REACTS after Chris Martin says he is from Telangana during Coldplay concert: 'Someone needs to...'
DeepSeek's refusal to answer sensitive questions raises eyebrows, explains Pythagorean theorem but refuses to...
Common mistakes to avoid when choosing a freight forwarder
Zee Studios and Prerna Arora reunite for thrilling supernatural epic Jatadhara
Govinda's wife Sunita opens up on his link-up rumours, reveals she was troubled by them: 'Mujhe insecurity hai kahi...'
Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Know 10 richest candidates
Parineeti Chopra praises Raghav Chadha for ‘fixing problem’ of overpriced food at airport ahead of Delhi Elections 2025
After Saif Ali Khan stabbing attack, Ibrahim Ali Khan to make Bollywood debut, will be seen in...
Has Cristiano Ronaldo secretly married Georgina Rodriguez? Ex-Real Madrid star sparks rumours after social media post
Kudumbasthan: Manikandan's film falls victim to piracy, leaks online
Neetu Kapoor once accidentally yelled at Raj Kapoor instead of drunk Rishi Kapoor: 'I called him up and...'
Meet man who bought 200 abandoned houses at 38, now earns THIS whopping amount in rent, he is from...
Doomsday Clock moves closer to midnight: What is it and why Trump’s return raises fears of nuclear war, climate change?
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan take BIG step against paps after attack, ask them to...
Maha Kumbh 2025: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG appeal after stampede, asks pilgrims to take dip in nearest ghat not try..
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma's guitar solo on Iron Maiden's Wasted Years goes viral, netizens call 'Rockstar CM'
Shahid Kapoor reacts to comparison between Deva and Kabir Singh: 'It is an aggressive character but...'
Meet man who was considered Ambani, Adani of Mughal era, had once helped Aurangzeb, he was...
Kabir Khan’s holy dip at Maha Kumbh sparks debate on social media: 'It's Hindu...'
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG claim on AI as China's DeepSeek threatens US dominance: 'Use ChatGPT but...'