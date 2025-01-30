Regina Cassandra, who will be seen in the much-anticipated Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, recently spoke about Bollywood’s reception of South Indian actresses. She will be next seen in the film Jaat, opposite Sunny Deol.

South film actress Regina Cassandra, who made her debut in a supporting role with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal (2005) and had her breakthrough with her Telugu debut Siva Manasulo Sruthi (2012), has always grabbed headlines for speaking her mind. Regina Cassandra, who will be seen in the much-anticipated Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi, recently spoke about Bollywood’s reception of South Indian actresses.

Regina Cassandra who worked in Section 108, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, will now be seen in the film Jaat, opposite Sunny Deol. Speaking about her career in Bollywood, Regina Cassandra said, "Gopichand Malini is directing Jaat. Again, it’s a Telugu director and Hindi canvas. It’s an out-and-out commercial film. You can expect every ounce of it with splashing blood, punches, kicks, and action everywhere. And there’s another Hindi film that I’m doing. I’m hoping that I can talk about it soon enough."

During a recent interaction with CNN-News 18 Showsha, the actress was asked how welcoming is Bollywood of South actors, to which she said, "Now, they don’t have a choice. Before… pretty snooty. If they knew that you were from the South. Mainly, I don’t know if it was because language was a barrier. But for me, it never was, so. And I don’t look like a South Indian. I don’t know if all of these things worked in my favour. But I think now it’s just become, like, they need people from the South, especially after the pandemic hit. They needed actors from the South for a bigger audience."

