Regena Cassandrra reveals Bollywood's dark reality, admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'

BOLLYWOOD

Regena Cassandrra reveals Bollywood's dark reality, admits facing derogatory behaviour: 'I was being put down'

Regena Cassandrra opened up about her inhibitions while working in Bollywood due to derogatory behaviour towards her.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 17, 2026, 07:48 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actress Regena Cassandrra is among the top actresses juggling movies in different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. However, when Regena took the leap into mainstream Hindi cinema, she felt 'derogatory' behaviour. Regena made her debut in Bollywood with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, and she was also seen in Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and Sunny Deol's Jaat. In a recent interaction, Regena called out the partiality she faced in the early years of her Bollywood career. 

Regena Cassandrra on facing derogatory behaviour in Bollywood 

While speaking to Hindustan Times, the Chennai-hailed actress revealed the discrimination she felt while working in Hindi films. She added that it took her some time to adjust to Bollywood, because she was stereotyped. Regena added, "I was a South Indian actress. Compared to most South Indians, my Hindi is way better. I can read, write, and speak Hindi, and all the work I have done to date in the language is in my own voice. It's my own Hindi, and I've tried to make sure that, you know, I live up to the role that I've been given."

'I was being put down': Regena Cassandrra 

The actress further added, "A lot of people treated me in a derogatory manner, not just with words, but with actions. It's sort of a derogatory outlook towards me. And, I mean, anyone would be able to tell that I was being put down in a certain way. I did feel it. So I did have some inhibitions in the North. But, having said that, it's not always the case, right?"

Also read: Regena Cassandrra reacts to underperformance of Kesari Chapter 2: 'This would affect Akshay Kumar' | Exclusive

Regena is an optimistic person and believes in adapting to a changing work environment with ease. Explaining the same, Regena said, "I'm a very nurturing person, so when I'm around people, I feel like they see that side of me. Irrespective of the industry I'm in, I somehow make it feel like home."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
