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Regena Cassandrra claims Karan Johar ignored her, slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte THIS reason: 'You are not being r*ped'

Regena Cassandrra slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte: 'You are not being r*ped'

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Regena Cassandrra claims Karan Johar ignored her, slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte THIS reason: 'You are not being r*ped'

Regena Cassandrra was asked to comment on the troubled experience of Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte while working in South cinema. She strongly opposed them and shared her bad experience of working in Bollywood.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 05, 2026, 09:04 PM IST

Regena Cassandrra claims Karan Johar ignored her, slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte THIS reason: 'You are not being r*ped'
Regena Casandrra, Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
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Actress Regena Cassandrra has snapped at Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte for creating the unwanted 'North-South divide' and slammed Karan Johar for completely ignoring her in the promotions of their collaboration, Kesari Chapter 2. Recently, while promoting Mookuthi Amman 2, Regena spoke to India Today. During the conversation, the reporter asked her to react to the recent revelation made by Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Radhika Apte, recalling their bad, uncomfortable experience of working in the South. 

For the unversed, in Koffee with Karan 9, Janhvi created a controversy when she recalled the 'traumatic experience' while working in Ram Charan's Peddi. Even Radhika Apte, in an interview, opened up about her uncomfortable experience romancing a much older actor in a Telugu film. 

Regina Cassandrra strongly opposes the divide created by Bollywood actresses

Regena was asked if the actresses are still facing difficulty saying no to a director or work environment they feel uncomfortable with, even in 2026. Reacting to the confessions these Bollywood divas made, Regena said that it's very easy to walk out from the set, quit the film rather than creating the unnecessary North-South divide. She said, "Radhika Apte and Janhvi Kapoor, who happen to be doing a lot of Bollywood, come and talk about these things. I understand. But they are not the only women who have acted with older men, first of all. Balakrishna Garu, who has been doing so many films, whether you don't like a film, you have every right to go and say, “I don't want to do it,” and walk out of the film. Create news about walking out of the film. That will be better for you to do than to sit and talk about it." 

You're not r*ped: Regena Cassandrra

The Jaat actress further discussed Janhvi and Radhika, and said, "I understand. Maybe you were pushed into a place where you couldn't do it. I totally get it. But you are not being raped. I am sorry; you are not being put in a position where you are totally this thing. Today, there are legal ways of handling things. Yes, please come out and talk about it and this thing, but do not make the North-South divide. It is very, very bad for the industry. And for South Indian actors like me, it is even worse."

Regena Cassandrra recalls her terrible experience of getting ignored by Karan Johar

Regena further expanded on this topic by sharing her experience of working in Bollywood. She claimed that during Kesari Chapter 2, she was completely neglected and ignored during the promotions. She wasn't even tagged in the Instagram post based on her song. Regena said, "Janhvi Kapoor has spoken on a Karan Johar show, saying, 'They have objectified me. I have no voice, no chance to say no'. The same Karan Johar, in a Dharma Productions movie that I have done called Kesari 2, has decided not to promote me in the film. Now, what am I supposed to call that? Objectifying what? That I am South Indian?" 

Also read: Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic since Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

 

She further added, "They released a song from that movie. I am the only one in that song. From start to end, I am in that song, but there is no tag there. So what are you trying to say? So who are you standing up for? It is very strange. Till today, Dharma Productions has not come and said anything to me."

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