'Refugee camps need basic sanitation & clean water to fight coronavirus': Priyanka Chopra's message on Together At Home

Global ambassador Priyanka Chopra was part of the much-celebrated 'One World: Together At Home' concert. She spread a message on the impact of coronavirus and how it can be dealt with, especially in refugee camps, where they do not even have basic sanitation and clean water.

"So there is no question about the impact COVID-19 has had across the globe. It's been unimaginable for all of us. But for the 70 million people within camps and shelters around the world, including facilities here in the US, that impact is particularly devastating," began Priyanka.

She then went on to talk about how the camps cannot afford social distancing and deserve some basic means. Priyanka said, "I have witnessed first hand some of the overcrowded and unliveable conditions in refugee camps. Social distancing there is simply not an option. In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, for these specific communities, the means are basic - healthcare, clean water, sanitation."

Lauding the cause, the actress went on to state, "Global Citizen and the WHO are two organizations that I am personally very proud to stand in fight against COVID-19. In the fight to end this crisis, we truly cannto afford to leave anyone behind."

Watch her video here:

While Priyanka addressed the issue faced among refugees, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan spoke at the forum on behalf of India. He said that India has been suffering but so has the world and thus an action needs to be taken and the time is now.