'Refreshing to work with Ranveer Singh in this capacity': Deepika Padukone on '83

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be seen together on the big screen after two years in '83. This is their first outing together after tying the knot back in 2018. Interestingly, they will be portraying the role of real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Dev in the film. A few days back, Deepika's first look was unveiled from '83 much to the excitement of the fans. Both Ranveer and DP looked convincing as Kapil and Romi in the still.

Now, Deepika opened up about the film during an interaction with IANS. She spoke about Ranveer again by stating, "It was good. It was a refreshing change because of the kind of films that we have done before. It was a completely different setting, era, characters, costumes and dialogues. It was refreshing to work with him in this capacity."

The dimpled beauty went on to say, "We were both surprised. We had to remind ourselves that we had worked with each other before because these characters were so different from what we had already done before and we look forward to working with each other in contemporary films a lot more."

'83 is directed by Kabir Khan and is based on India's first won at Cricket World Cup back in 1983. The team was led by Kapil Dev and it's considered as one of the most iconic moments in cricketing history.

The sports biographical film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Jiiva and Sahil Khattar. '83 is hitting the screens on April 10, 2020.