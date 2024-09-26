Reeta Sanyal first look: Adah Sharma turns lawyer in new series, says 'got to play 10 people in one show'

Adah Sharma surprises fans with her new look as a lawyer in her new web series Reeta Sanyal.

After The Kerala Story and Bastar: The Naxal Story, actor Adah Sharma is all set to enthrall the audience with his new avatar in the upcoming thrilling new show, Reeta Sanyal. Taking to Instagram, Adah treated fans with this exciting news along with some pictures from the sets.

From the show's clapboard to a mirror selfie from a vanity van, Adah gave a glimpse of her new journey. Sharing the post, she wrote, "After #TheKeralaStory and #BastarTheNaxalstory I thought I should do something fun and then #SunflowerSeason2 happened and then since you all liked the fun and creepiness I thought I should do something even more hatke! So Reeta Sanyal is here !! I got to be so many characters in one show! Tooooo much funnnn (and mehnat loll) See you on 14th October !!#ReetaSanyal on @disneyplushotstar." The series will also include a stellar star cast including Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles.

Rajeshwar Nair, producer and cofounder of Keylight Productions said, "Reeta Sanyal is a series that's filled with intrigue, emotion, and thrilling moments. It's everything l love about storytelling - it's

entertaining, captivating, and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Adah has effortlessly donned the character of Reeta and brought her to life, she is an incredible actor and has done absolute justice to the character. I can't wait for audiences to experience this journey with us on Disney+ Hotstar. It's been a labor of love, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it."

Sharing her excitement, Adah Sharma, stated, "I've always wanted to play a character like Reeta Sanyal. I've been fortunate to not be typecast and got to play characters some admirable, some scary, some sweet, and many unlike me but the the minute I read the script for Reeta Sanyal, I knew this was the show for me. As actors, we have to do different projects to play different characters. Here I got to play 10 people in one show! There's action, comedy, drama, thrill, crime, all of it! This series captures the essence of the challenges faced by a girl who is trying to make it big as a lawyer and detective. What makes it stand apart from something that you have seen before is, that Reeta Sanyal is like reading a comic book. It's fun, exciting, thrilling, and larger than life. I can't wait for the audience to be part of this incredible journey with me."

Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan lyer under the banner of Keylight Productions and directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the series is based on the character created by the acclaimed writer Amit Khan. Reeta Sanyal will stream from October 14, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

