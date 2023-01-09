Reena Roy opens up on 'uncanny resemblance to rumoured ex-flame Shatrughan Sinha's daughter Sonakshi Sinha

A young Reena Roy and Sonakshi Sinha

A lot has been said and written about Reena Roy’s resemblance with Sonakshi Sinha. Incidentally, at one point of time, Reena was said to be romantically involved with Sonakshi;s father, actor Shatrughan Sinha. Now, the veteran actress has addressed the resemblance in a new interview.

In an interview with Firstpost, the actress was asked about her resemblance with Sonakshi, to which she responded, “Wahi na, yeh zindagi ke ittefaq hote hain (these are the coincidence in life). Jeetuji’s (Jeetendra) mother and my mother look like twins sisters.”

Reena and Shatrughan were a successful screen pair in the 1980s. There were reports of a romantic relationship between them as well, even the actor was already married at that time. In Shatrughan Sinha’s memoirs, filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani had revealed how they fell out after the release of their 1982 film Hathkadi. “After Hathkadi, I was keen to repeat the same setup of Shatru, Reena, Sanjeev Kumar for my next film, Aandhi Toofan. But Reena said a firm ‘no’ to my offer. She said to me, ‘Tell your friend to make up his mind. If he gives me an answer, I’ll do the next film with him. Otherwise, it’s a no. I’ve made up my mind that if he doesn’t marry me, I’m going to get married in eight days’.”

Given that Shatrughan was already married, he could not marry Reena. As per Pahlaj, the actor broke down. “He called her up and cried like a baby. For the first time, I saw him cry; he was very emotionally involved with her. That was the one time I spoke up and told him, ‘Let go, let her get married’,” the filmmaker had said.

Reena eventually married Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan the following year though they divorced in the subsequent decade. Reena took a sabbatical from work after 1992 and has since been seen on screen only sporadically. Her last screen appearance was in Refugee, back in 2000.