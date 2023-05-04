Redditors claim Parineeti Chopra is engaged, spot engagement ring in her photos with Raghav Chadha from IPL match

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra

On Wednesday, May 3, actress Parineeti Chopra was spotted attending an IPL match with her rumoured beau, Aam Aadmi Party leader, Raghav Chadha. The rumoured lovebirds enjoyed a nail-biting match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, and they become the star attraction of the match.

Photos and videos of them from the stadium went viral instantly. However, one of the photos became a topic of discussion on Reddit, as it captured the rumoured duo from a different angle and it led to a new discovery. In the photo shared on one of the discussion groups on Reddit. The user uploaded a photo where a ring was spotted on the third finger of Parineeti's left hand. The user posted the photo with the caption, "Parineeti and Raghav have definitely gotten engaged. Just spotted Parineeti’s ring in these pictures."

As soon as the photo was shared, several other Redditors also noticed the ring and agreed with the uploader about the actress' engagement. An internet user wrote, "Spotted? Babe at this point they’re showing it to us. It’s all exposition, they want the ring to be seen." Another internet user wrote, "Hehehe are u being sarcastic? Because no one in comment section seems surprised looks like everyone knew and I am late for the party." A netizen claimed, "They had their roka in London. PC was also there."

A recent report also stated that their roka has already been done and the wedding is set to take place in October this year. A source was quoted telling India Today, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities."

Parineeti's next films include Imtiaz Ali-directed Chamkila, which is the biopic of the famous Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the singer and the actress plays his wife Amarjot Kaur. She also has Capsule Gill, the biopic of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, with Akshay Kumar in her kitty.