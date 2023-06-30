Reddit roasts Karan Johar for calling Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt new Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol: ‘Delusion at peak’

Karan Johar trolled for calling Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt new Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt who earlier impressed fans with their chemistry in Gully Boy, are all set to entertain the fans once again with their upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Earlier, Karan Johar termed the duo as Bollywood’s new Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and his statement is now going viral with netizens roasting the filmmaker for the same.

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan Johar expressed his views on the SRK-Kajol of this generation and said, “When Ranveer and Alia face the camera, you will see that chemistry because they’re buddies, they’re friends. That friendship results in chemistry.”

On Thursday, a Reddit user shared the screenshot of the interview of Karan Johar on the social media platform and captioned the post, “Delusion at peak KJO”

Netizens also roasted the filmmaker for his statement. One of the comments read, “They are not even Ajay Kajol.” Another wrote, “he himself directed them several times and still he says these stupid things, why KJO why.” Another user wrote, “he is disrespecting the two people who gave him a career.” Another comment read, “Karan Johar needs to stop drinking the tea he is drinking these days.” Another wrote, “What a joke.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s teaser has fans excited. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt along with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others in key roles. Looking at the teaser of the film, it’s clear that the film will be an emotional roller-coaster with lots of romance and drama. The romantic drama is slated to release on July 28 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is also going to make her Hollywood debut this year with the movie Heart of Stone starring Gal Gaddot and Jamie Dornan. The movie is helmed by Tom Harper and is scheduled to release on August 11 on Netflix. Alia will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie.

