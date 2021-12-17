Recovering from COVID-19, Kareena Kapoor Khan is feeling heartbroken for THIS reason

Bollywood queen Kareena Kapoor Khan was diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus on Monday, 13 December. The actress has isolated herself at home and is undergoing self-quarantine at the moment. On Friday, the actor shared that she is desperately missing her children. Kareena, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan, is parents to two little cute babies, Taimur and Jehangir.

Kareena took to her Instagram on Friday night and shared a Story in which she wrote, "Covid I hate you... I miss my babies (heartbroken emoji) but....soon...will do this" (pumped up emoji). Taimur will turn five years old on December 20, while Jehangir was born on February 21 this year.









She had penned a lovely note for Saif Ali Khan too on Thursday with his picture, standing on the terrace from across her room.. She had written, "Ok so we are still...in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys!!! It's lurking".

The '3 Idiots' actor had tested positive after attending a gathering at filmmaker Karan Johar's house on December 8. Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, who too were present there, have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora and Karan himself - the other attendees have not contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', set to release on the occasion of Baisakhi 2022. The film is adapted from Tom Hanks starrer Oscar-winning film 'Forrest Gump'.