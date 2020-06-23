'Rebel against nepotism without using Sushant’s demise as excuse': Irrfan Khan's son Babil

Amid the nepotism debate in Bollywood, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan penned down a heartfelt Instagram post and made an appeal to everyone to let go of the blame game after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, calling it a "most futile act".

Babil started his note by referring to his father Irrfan's death just over a month before Sushant's and said, "It’s still not settling in. We’ve lost two very sincere people and sincerity is key in our spiritual journey, thus it comes as an unbelievable shock, the way Sushant has departed."

He also urged everyone to not try to pin the blame on someone. "To find peace by playing the blame game is not honest peace, it is a fleeting reflection of a lie. I urge you to not blame someone or something for this incredibly unfortunate happening, I urge you to accept that life is filled with leg-spin deliveries bouncing off-spin with no apparent explanation or understanding provided, I urge you to stop investigating the reason because it only brings more despair to the people intimately suffering the loss. Instead, we must celebrate the evolution of these sincere men and let their wisdom manifest in our journeys in some way, hoping to keep little lanterns of their memories ignited in our sensitive souls."

Sushant's death shocked the nation as he died by suicide on June 14 at the young age of 34. His death sparked a conversation about nepotism in the film industry.

Babil encouraged people to talk about nepotism but not to do so in Sushant's name. "I’m saying stand up for what’s right without using Sushant’s demise as an excuse if you want to rebel against nepotism, do so, but don’t use Sushant as a reason to why you’re doing so now. Stand up for what’s right regardless anyway in any case. (And it would and should be my fight to prove to the audience that I deserve a shot)."