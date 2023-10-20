Headlines

Reason why Sunny Deol kept his marriage a secret, know his wife Pooja Deol and her connection to British Royal Family

Sunny Deol reportedly married Pooja Deol around the release of his debut film Betab in 1983 in which he starred opposite Amrita Singh. However, Sunny Deol chose to keep his marriage closely guarded and a secret for "many years".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 09:25 AM IST

Sunny Deol has been grabbing headlines ever since the banging success of his film Gadar 2 which released earlier this year. Sunny Deol has been in the news for his professional life but there is not much known about his personal life, especially his wedding and marriage with Pooja Deol, his wife of more than 3 decades. 

Sunny Deol reportedly married Pooja Deol around the release of his debut film Betab in 1983 in which he starred opposite Amrita Singh. However, Sunny Deol chose to keep his marriage closely guarded and a secret for "many years". Sunny Deol was also romantically linked to Amrita Singh during this time. At the time, when a magazine reportedly leaked pictures of Sunny Deol's secret wedding with Pooja Deol, the actor denied being married to anyone.

Sunny Deol was also rumoured to be dating Dimple Kapadia. They have also worked together in several films including Manzil Manzil, Arjun, Narsimha, and Aag Ka Gola. There were several reports that Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were quite serious for one another, however, the two never publically admitted to dating each other.

Meet Sunny Deol's wife Pooja Deol 

According to reports, Pooja Deol belongs to a Royal British family. Interestingly, Pooja Deol’s real name is Lynda Deol. She was born on September 21, 1957, to Krishan Dev Mahal and June Sarah Mahal, who is a Britisher.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, Pooja Deol’s mother June Sarah belongs to the British Royal family. She worked as a secretary at Tudor Holdings Limited and Sunny SuperSounds Limited. Pooja Deol changed her name after her secret wedding with Sunny Deol.

Pooja Deol continued to live in London even after her wedding to Sunny Deol and in 1990, Pooja and Sunny Deol were blessed with their first child, Karan Deol.

Besides Karan Deol, Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol have another son named Rajvir Singh Deol. 

Pooja Deol’s father was from India and her mother was from the United Kingdom. Pooja Deol was born in the UK and is a British national, according to reports.

