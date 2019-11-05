'Really believe we are best at making some really good kids': Shah Rukh Khan showers love on Gauri Khan

On Monday, Gauri Khan treated fans by sharing a family photo with Shah Rukh Khan and their kids Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The photo is clicked from their Swiss holidays and everyone is seen posing wearing winter clothes amidst snow-clad areas. Gauri shared the photo with a caption stating, "Squeezing memories into one frame..." It's a visual delight to see the family of five coming together after a very long time as Aryan and Suhana are in the US for further studies.

However, SRK quote tweeted Gauri's tweet most beautifully. The superstar wrote, "Over years I made a good house...Gauri made a good Home but I really believe we are the best at making some really good kids!"

That's so so so sweet!

A few days back, SRK celebrated his 54th birthday and rang in with his thousands of fans at an event held in Mumbai. The superstar even cut the cake and took to his Twitter page and shared a black-and-white photo. He tweeted, "And a very heartfelt Thank u to everyone who is reading this. Every year I feel that this is the most memorable birthday celebrations & every next year all your love makes it bigger & more memorable. I must be the only person in the world who feels happy getting older! Love u all"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK hasn't announced his new film post Zero which released in 2018. It's been said that he might star in Bigil director Atlee's upcoming directorial.