Real reason why Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini’s relationship ended was because he wanted 'all-sacrificing wife who...': 'They would not allow...'

Despite being known as the romantic lead of Hindi films, Sanjeev Kumar faced major heartbreaks throughout his life, never married, and sadly passed away at the age of 47. One of the most talked-about aspects of his love life was Sanjeev Kumar's relationship with Hema Malini.

Sanjeev Kumar, one of the finest actors in the history of Indian cinema, was not only known for his lasting performances on the silver screen. He also garnered a lot of attention for his personal life, especially his broken engagement with Hema Malini. Despite being known as the romantic lead of Hindi films, Sanjeev Kumar faced major heartbreaks throughout his life, never married, and sadly passed away at the age of 47. One of the most talked-about aspects of his love life was Sanjeev Kumar's relationship with Hema Malini, which reportedly ended due to his conservative views on marriage.

How did Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar fall in love?

In 1972, while shooting for Seeta Aur Geeta, Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini fell in love. Hanif Zaveri and Sumant Batra wrote in the book An Actor's Actor, "Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini became acquainted with each other while shooting for the song Hawa Ke Saath Saath, in which they had to skate through the picturesque roads of Mahabaleshwar."

Describing one particular moment when their bond grew strong, the book read, "In one terrifying moment, the trolley came loose while both Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar were on it, and veered towards a cliff. Luckily, the road bent inwards, and both actors fell away from the treacherous precipice. They escaped with minor cuts and bruises. This brush with death brought them closer. The moment they recovered from the accident, they were more concerned about each other than their own well-being."

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was going to marry Sanjeev Kumar

Before she ever married Dharmendra, both Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar's families were keen on getting them married; however, the actress's growing career soon became a big hurdle. The book shares, "The Jariwals decided to visit Hema’s family in Madras and ask for her hand. Sanjeev, Hema, and Shantaben planned the visit, fixed a date, and got their tickets. As was customary, Shantaben arrived at Hema’s home with boxes of sweets, and Hema Malini’s mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, was happy to meet Sanjeev’s family."

Why did Hema Malini not marry Sanjeev Kumar?

Hema Malini's mother had one condition before accepting Sanjeev Kumar's proposal. She wanted his family to allow her daughter to work in the film industry even after marriage. "For the Jariwala family, this was a difficult condition to accept. Shantaben and Sanjeev were clear from the start that they would not allow Hema to act in films after marriage."

Hema Malini hoped that Sanjeev Kumar would eventually change his mind; however, neither gave in. The relationship ended soon after.

When Hema Malini spoke about why she did not marry Sanjeev Kumar

In 1991, in an interview with Junior G magazine, Hema Malini said, "Sanjeev Kumar, who desired a stay-at-home, all-sacrificing wife who would care for his ageing mother and support him, while he mesmerized the audience and won accolades, seems like a caricature of a male chauvinist. But before judging him too harshly, let’s consider the era we are dealing with. Back in the day, it was common to look down upon women who chose to be a part of showbiz."

How many children does Hema Malini have?

Hema Malini eventually married Dharmendra in 1980. The couple had two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sajeev Kumar, on the other hand, never got married. He died single at the age of 47.