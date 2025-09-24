Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s dream run continues, surpasses Unmukt Chand’s record in IND U19 vs AUS U19 clash

Zubeen Garg's ashes to be distributed to organisations, individuals via online portal

BIG RELIEF for AR Rahman, Delhi HC supports composer in Ponniyin Selvan 2 song copyright dispute, grants him...

Mukesh Ambani vs Gautam Adani: Indian billionaires race to win green goldmine in Kutch

Will Donald Trump exempt THESE roles from $100K H1-B visa fee order?

'I wouldn't call Bandar a dark film': Nikhil Dwivedi on producing Bobby Deol-starrer, Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson set to be dropped vs Bangladesh? India coach flags major concern

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade

Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid sil

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads this festive season, from Raazi to Mardaani

Navratri 2025: 8 must-watch Bollywood movies with strong female leads

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'

Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...

Just a few days after the controversy broke out, Deepika Padukone indirectly addressed her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD 2. In an Instagram post, the actress spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for King.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 04:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Just a few days after Kalki 2898 AD makers revealed that they have removed Deepika Padukone from the sequel of Prabhas' film, an insider has now opened up about what went on behind the scenes that led to Deepika Padukone's ouster from the much-awaited film. 

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was removed from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

As per a report in CNN-News18 Showsha, Deepika Padukone had shot for 20 days for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. A source close to the production exclusively told the news website that Deepika Padukone was sure that she would not get replaced from the film, and that is why she demanded a 25% hike in her fees. 

"Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her. In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit," the insider said. 

Deepika Padukone indirectly addresses Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit 

Just a few days after the controversy broke out, Deepika Padukone indirectly addressed her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD 2. In an Instagram post, the actress spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for King. Holding his hand in the photo, Deepika Padukone wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

READ | Shah Rukh Khan once had epileptic fit, was 'frothing from the mouth', had to be carried out but it was later revealed...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can qualify for final
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Scenarios: How India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bonus ahead of Diwali; check details
Good news for Railway employees! Cabinet approves 78-day productivity-linked bon
Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule after Article 370 abrogation?
Explained: What happened to Ladakh’s demand for statehood under sixth schedule?
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked in Balochistan, second blast in 10 hours
Pakistan: 12, including children, injured as Jaffar express attacked
'Beating Pakistan on regular basis...': Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 World Cup final win
Irfan Pathan takes swipe at arch-rivals while remembering 2007 T20 WC final win
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE