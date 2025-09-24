Real reason why Deepika Padukone was ousted from Kalki 2898 AD 2: Actress had already shot for...

Just a few days after the controversy broke out, Deepika Padukone indirectly addressed her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD 2. In an Instagram post, the actress spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for King.

Just a few days after Kalki 2898 AD makers revealed that they have removed Deepika Padukone from the sequel of Prabhas' film, an insider has now opened up about what went on behind the scenes that led to Deepika Padukone's ouster from the much-awaited film.

Real reason why Deepika Padukone was removed from Kalki 2898 AD sequel

As per a report in CNN-News18 Showsha, Deepika Padukone had shot for 20 days for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. A source close to the production exclusively told the news website that Deepika Padukone was sure that she would not get replaced from the film, and that is why she demanded a 25% hike in her fees.

"Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike — significantly higher than 25% — stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable. The real turning point lay in how her management approached the negotiations. Deepika was fully aware of the sequel and the strong, performance-driven role created for her. In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1 — something director Nag Ashwin himself confirmed in several media interactions. Her schedule for the next phase was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit," the insider said.

Deepika Padukone indirectly addresses Kalki 2898 AD 2 exit

Just a few days after the controversy broke out, Deepika Padukone indirectly addressed her ouster from Kalki 2898 AD 2. In an Instagram post, the actress spoke about reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan for King. Holding his hand in the photo, Deepika Padukone wrote, "The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago, while filming Om Shanti Om, was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success. I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together?"

