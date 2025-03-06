Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022. They then worked together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with film Companion, in June 2023.

Once considered one of the film industry's IT couple, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, left fans in shock as reports of their alleged breakup surfaced online this week. While the couple neither confirmed nor denied the news, both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma deleted each other's photos from their social media, leaving fans to believe the rumours of their breakup. There is no official confirmation about the reason behind this surprise decision, however, as per the latest report by Siasat Daily, the rift between Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started as the former was feeling the pressure to settle down.

As per reports, Tamannaah Bhatia, who is in her mid-30s, was inclined to tie the knot and was growing impatient. Siasat Daily claims that this became a "point of contention" between the couple, causing "frequent disagreements". It is said that this is one of the main reasons why Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma broke up and went their separate ways.

Earlier this week, a report in Pinkvilla claimed that Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways a few weeks back. A source to the couple also said, "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules."

It is important to note that both Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have yet to comment on the matter as of now.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma started dating in 2022. They then worked together in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment in Netflix’s Lust Stories. Tamannaah Bhatia finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with film Companion, in June 2023.

Note: DNA cannot independently verify these claims.

READ | After gold wedding bangles, Raveena Tandon now gifts her gold earrings to paparazzo at airport, video goes viral