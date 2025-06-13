Just a few hours before he died, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur was active on his social media account on X. His last post was sharing a condolence message for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Indian automotive industry leader Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, tragically died on Thursday at 53 after suffering a fatal heart attack. The news of his untimely death was confirmed by Suhel Seth, who told ANI that Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack, which was triggered after swallowing a bee during a polo match in the UK. Sunjay Kapur was Bollywood superstar Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2010. They got divorced in 2016, after which Sunjay Kapur married former actress Priya Sachdev. It was Sunjay Kapur's third marriage.

As per ANI reports, Sunjay Kapur, at the time of his death, was riding a horse and was participating in a polo game when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The bee then became lodged in Sunjay Kapur's throat, leading to irritation and pain. The sudden panic reportedly then triggered a heart attack, leading to Sunjay Kapur's untimely death.

He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora visited Karisma Kapoor's home late on Thursday night to offer their support to Sunjay Kapur's children.

