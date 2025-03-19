BOLLYWOOD
However, despite speculations and multiple reports, senior film journalist and author, Hanif Zaveri, has now claimed that Aishwarya Rai never dated Vivek Oberoi after her bitter breakup with Salman Khan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan might have moved on from each other but there was a time when their love story was the talk of the town. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were the IT couple in Bollywood. However, before they could take the next step in their relationship, they had a bitter breakup. At the time, there were also rumours that Aishwarya Rai found a partner in Vivek Oberoi after her break up and this situation eventually led to bitterness between Salman Khan and the actress.
However, despite speculations and multiple reports, senior film journalist and author, Hanif Zaveri, has now claimed that Aishwarya Rai never dated Vivek Oberoi. During an interview with Meri Saheli, Hanif Zaveri said, "Jaha tak Aishwarya Rai aur Salman Khan ki baat hai dono is pyaar mein serious the aur dono chahte the yeh ho jaye. Par kyunki Salman Khan par dusri heroines ke saath dating label laga hua tha, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani unke girlfriend ke roop mein, yeh baat ko dekh kar jo Aishwarya Rai ke parents the voh Salman Khan se itne khush nahi the. Unko lagta tha ki shayad humari beti ke sath flirt kar raha hai. (As far as Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan are concerned, both were serious about this relationship and both wanted this to happen. But since Salman Khan was labeled dating other heroines, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani as his girlfriends, seeing this, Aishwarya Rai's parents were not so happy with Salman Khan. They thought that maybe he was flirting with their daughter)."
Hanif Zaveri shared that though Salman Khan wanted to get married to Aishwarya Rai, she wasn't ready as she wanted to focus on her career. Things went bad to worse between them after Salman Khan entered Aishwarya Rai's building one night and created a ruckus.
After this incident, Aishwarya Rai decided to end their relationship. Hanif Zaveri, in his interview, also revealed the alleged reality of Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi's relationship.
Zaveri claimed, "When Aishwarya Rai had a fracture, Vivek Oberoi was just helping her—taking her to the hospital, pushing her wheelchair. But Vivek wanted to make something out of this. He tried to show that Aishwarya was madly in love with him, but there was nothing like that. Taking advantage of this situation, Vivek even held a press conference and gave interviews against Salman Khan. Aur yeh cheez Vivek ko bhari padi. Yeh galat hai kisi ladki ke baare mein aisa bolna ki woh mujhse pyaar karti hai. Bilkul kahin bhi nahi tha—total fake hai, yeh create kiya gaya tha (Vivek Oberoi brought this on himself. It is wrong to say about a girl that she loves me. It was not true at all - it is totally fake, it was made up)."
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan.
READ | Salman Khan suggests Katrina Kaif to 'get married and produce children' in viral video, proposes alternate careers for Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani as Reliance Industries earns Rs 6850 crore by selling crude oil to..., it has Russia link as...
Ranbir Kapoor calls himself Ranveer Singh in new Dream11 ad, Aamir Khan's epic reaction steals hearts, WATCH
Raza Murad reacts after video of him drinking during Ramadan goes viral: 'Aap log khamakha...'
Real reason behind Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's breakup revealed! Senior journalist claims actress never dated Vivek Oberoi: 'Total fake hai yeh...'
Hardik Pandya enjoys quality time with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia in viral video from 2024, netizens say ‘iska matlab inki wife…’
Salman Khan suggests Katrina Kaif to 'get married and produce children' in viral video, proposes alternate careers for Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan
Elon Musk's Starlink to offer 80-90 times faster internet speed than rivals in India? Report claims...
Ankit Gupta reacts to breakup rumours with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, says he doesn't want to...
Kapil Dev reacts to Virat Kohli's 'no family' rule remark, says 'you need family but...'
Meet Michael J. Williams, Sunita Williams's husband, a former helicopter pilot and a devoted follower of Hinduism
Sunita Williams Return LIVE Updates: NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore land on Earth after 9 months in space, check first visuals
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin agree to work towards 30-day limited ceasefire in Ukraine: Here's all you need to know
Virat Kohli or Rajat Patidar or Phil Salt, who'll open for RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens?
RCAP Acquisition: Anil Ambani's Reliance Capital's takeover complete, IIHL chairman Ashok Hinduja shares BIG update
Meet man who went to govt school, failed IIT, NEET exams, later got admission in MIT, now he is...
This actress learnt nothing from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan; Karan Johar didn't like her audition, was linked to...
Imtiaz Ali declares Alia Bhatt better than Deepika Padukone, old video resurfaces where...: 'Ultimate betrayal...'
After Trump-Putin phone call, Russia launches fresh strikes on Kyiv, US-Ukraine ties tested amid fragile peace negotiations
What was Sunita Williams doing before joining NASA? Education, family, awards
'I hid behind panipuri stall': TV actress accuses co-star of molestation at Holi party
Not Prithviraj Sukumaran or Mohanlal but this megastar was the first to watch L2 Empuraan trailer
Amid Sanam Teri Kasam re-release success, Harshvardhan Rane injures foot, compares himself with giraffe
Why were Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore trapped in space for so long? What did they do there
Shekhar Kapur attacks OTT platform for editing Bandit Queen without his permission: 'Would they have the guts to...'
Meet man who led Rs 9478 crore company, had more wealth than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, now lives in...
Jeet Adani, Srikanth Bolla honour their deal with Anupam Mittal for Shark Tank India 4: 'What will we do?'
Ashok Kumar wasn't ready to play villain in one of the greatest suspense films ever, started trend of song before climax, it is...
Sunita Williams wanted to fly jets like this Hollywood superstar, he is..., inspiration came from film...
Meet India's first child superstar, a musical genius, who was murdered at 14 by...
Meet IIT-JEE topper, who got 100 percentile, but did not take admission in IIT due to…
Virat Kohli's comment forces BCCI to ease family rules on international tours | Know full story
Meet woman who is now among richest Indians, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, her net worth is Rs....
Not Nagpur, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb is located in THIS lesser-known city of Maharashtra
Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik to become father again? Wife Sana Javed's viral video sparks pregnancy rumours
Bridging the Gap: Dr. Dipak Vitthal Chaudhari's Mission for Equitable Dental Care
Sunita Williams' return to earth: Know date, time, when and where to watch LIVE
Aamir Khan consoles daughter Ira Khan as she looks teary-eyed in viral video, netizens say 'give them some privacy'
Mukesh Ambani brings former star cricketer's brand to India, to be sold at Rs...
Meet star kid, who debuted opposite Kiara Advani, replaced Akshay Kumar, quit acting after film bombed at box office
Meet woman with house costlier than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, not Roshni Nadar, Rekha Jhunjhunwala, owns assets worth Rs...
March 19-21: Fintech India Expo 2025 to Spotlight RUGR Among Top Innovators
Rs 90 crore jewellery, Rs 30 lakh makeup: India's most expensive wedding was...; not Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant marriage
Pakistani cricketer Junaid Zafar Khan dies on the field after collapsing during match in Adelaide
Amazon set to layoff 10000 employees after CEO Andy Jassy's restructuring efforts?
Amitabh Bachchan watched Sarkar after 20 years and he has just one thing to say about Abhishek Bachchan
Severed dog head, fungus infested veggies found in raid on momo factory, it's in...
Shreyas Iyer recalls being ball boy during inaugural IPL season, names his favourite players of that era, these were...
Pankaj Tripathi's daughter Aashi Tripathi makes music video debut, it's sung by..., composed by...: 'She has always been...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s 40th wedding anniversary cake has a connection with Anant Ambani? It was inspired by...
India raids global ads giants GroupM, Dentsu and broadcasters' body for...
Meet actress, who was rejected in 1000 auditions due to dark skin, was called 'home breaker' after marriage with star kid
India’s Coffee Game Just Changed Forever! Costar Cosmos Unveils India’s First Rs 30K Barista-Grade Smart Coffee Machine
Best GS1 QR Code Generators for Transparency and Compliance
PM Modi has sent emotional letter to ‘daughter of India’ Sunita Williams through THIS astronaut
Ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar gets relief from SC, top court asks police to...
Mukesh Ambani, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan drink THIS dairy’s milk, it's priced at...
Aishwarya Rai rejected Karan Johar film because she thought she would be 'lynched' by..., it made...a star
IIT JAM 2025 results out: Here's how you can download score card, check cut off and other details
Shashi Kapoor birth anniversary: Grandson Zahan Kapoor shares unseen photos, pays heartfelt tribute to his 'dadaji'
320000000 people, 31,815 square miles area, as big as Austria, world's largest city is in..., not Mumbai, Delhi, New York
'Could have unknowingly harmed Rishi Kapoor': Meet Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt's actress who was saved from drowning by Aditya Chopra, quit acting due to..
After stopping critics from reviewing Jigra, Karan Johar now calls them 'violent' in their Nadaaniyaan reviews
What is FireSat, Google's project whose first satellite is launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light wins Best Film at 2025 Asian Film Awards
Was Tara Sutaria called 'timepass'? Aadar Jain says 'I have had enough...'
Meet top TV actress who ran away from home at 7, worked at call center, battled cancer; is now richest...
Rajesh Khanna wanted to do Bigg Boss because he thought it might make him 'better person', was offered Rs 3.5 crore per episode, rejected it after...
Shoaib Malik opens up about bond with his son after divorce from Sania Mirza: 'He calls me...'
'Time le ke daalo...': Rishabh Pant goes ballistic during LSG nets session with an array of attacking shots, video goes viral
Sidhu Moosewala's younger brother celebrates his first birthday with former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh, cuts cake: Watch
Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore set to return to Earth: Will NASA astronauts face health challenges after months in space?
DeepSeek confiscates employees' passports as China calls AI chatbot 'national treasure': What does it mean?
Rs 80 lakh looted from trader at gunpoint; video goes viral, netizens react: 'Welcome to New Delhi'
Sunny Deol's biggest hit is now set for re-release, was inspired by Hollywood film, lead actress quit acting after its success, made for Rs 6 crore, it earned Rs..
Alka Yagnik talks about Osama Bin Laden being her big fan: 'Uske andar ek...'
Hansal Mehta defends Ibrahim Ali Khan, blames Nadaaniyan's director, producers for its failure: 'Unfair to launch them...'
'Not surprising...gave clean chit to China': Congress launches scathing attack on PM Modi over India-China remark on podcast
Jeet Adani joins Shark Tank India Season 4, Anupam Mittal says 'you will take all the...'
Karan Johar's mother Hiroo Johar turns 82, filmmaker reveals how she keeps him grounded in a heartfelt note
Did Nita Ambani gift Bugatti to Rohit Sharma after Champions Trophy win? Truth is...
EAM S Jaishankar slams UN for labelling Kashmir 'invasion' into mere 'dispute' at Raisina Dialogue 2025: 'Attacker and the victim were put on par'
'Mujhe allah ne 4 shadiyon ki ijazat di hai': Pakistani actor Danish Taimoor's 'insensitive' remark in front of wife Ayeza Khan leaves fans angry
This actor, Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore, Neetu Kapoor's hero, once singed film for Rs 100, was from famous film family, but could never become superstar because..
Who will captain Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025? Not Rohit Sharma, his name is...
Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim, says, 'no player indispensable, not even Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma'
Sourav Ganguly sends big 'responsibility' message to THIS Indian cricketer: 'If he is hearing me...'
This Bollywood actor's relatives made fun of his looks, his 2-year-old son died, became father again at 56; but...
Watch: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma gets visibly angry at paparazzi trying to click daughter Samaira's photos, video goes viral
What is Truth Social, Donald Trump-owned social media platform PM Modi just joined
Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya schools troll for 'tu dalit hai' remark: 'The only thing truly untouchable...'
Will THIS Indian fast bowler, who has pace of more than 150 kmph, play IPL 2025 opener? Report claims...
Prithviraj Sukumaran shares common trait of Amitabh Bachchan, Mammootty and Mohanlal that makes them 'great' actors: 'They have their doubts...'
Will Donald Trump's tariffs affect TCS, Narayana Murthy's Infosys? Report claims...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel to face BIG challenge from Elon Musk's Starlink? Report claims Indians will...
Rekha relives Khoon Bhari Maang memories with Rakesh Roshan on IIFA stage: Watch
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli makes special request to fans for RCB captain Rajat Paitdar, says 'guy who is going to come next...'
Justin Bieber says he feels like he's 'drowning', pens cryptic note, leaves fans worried: 'I've been...'
When Aamir Khan said untalented directors use sex scenes, violence in films 20 years ago; Redditors react: 'Described directors like Vanga...'
Meet Tathagat Avatar Tulsi, Indian genius who finished schooling y 11, became IIT professor at 22, was fired from job due to...
4 injured as violence erupts in Nagpur amid Aurangzeb tomb row; CM Fadnavis appeals for calm