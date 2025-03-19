However, despite speculations and multiple reports, senior film journalist and author, Hanif Zaveri, has now claimed that Aishwarya Rai never dated Vivek Oberoi after her bitter breakup with Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan might have moved on from each other but there was a time when their love story was the talk of the town. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were the IT couple in Bollywood. However, before they could take the next step in their relationship, they had a bitter breakup. At the time, there were also rumours that Aishwarya Rai found a partner in Vivek Oberoi after her break up and this situation eventually led to bitterness between Salman Khan and the actress.

However, despite speculations and multiple reports, senior film journalist and author, Hanif Zaveri, has now claimed that Aishwarya Rai never dated Vivek Oberoi. During an interview with Meri Saheli, Hanif Zaveri said, "Jaha tak Aishwarya Rai aur Salman Khan ki baat hai dono is pyaar mein serious the aur dono chahte the yeh ho jaye. Par kyunki Salman Khan par dusri heroines ke saath dating label laga hua tha, Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani unke girlfriend ke roop mein, yeh baat ko dekh kar jo Aishwarya Rai ke parents the voh Salman Khan se itne khush nahi the. Unko lagta tha ki shayad humari beti ke sath flirt kar raha hai. (As far as Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan are concerned, both were serious about this relationship and both wanted this to happen. But since Salman Khan was labeled dating other heroines, Somy Ali, and Sangeeta Bijlani as his girlfriends, seeing this, Aishwarya Rai's parents were not so happy with Salman Khan. They thought that maybe he was flirting with their daughter)."

Hanif Zaveri shared that though Salman Khan wanted to get married to Aishwarya Rai, she wasn't ready as she wanted to focus on her career. Things went bad to worse between them after Salman Khan entered Aishwarya Rai's building one night and created a ruckus.

After this incident, Aishwarya Rai decided to end their relationship. Hanif Zaveri, in his interview, also revealed the alleged reality of Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi's relationship.

Zaveri claimed, "When Aishwarya Rai had a fracture, Vivek Oberoi was just helping her—taking her to the hospital, pushing her wheelchair. But Vivek wanted to make something out of this. He tried to show that Aishwarya was madly in love with him, but there was nothing like that. Taking advantage of this situation, Vivek even held a press conference and gave interviews against Salman Khan. Aur yeh cheez Vivek ko bhari padi. Yeh galat hai kisi ladki ke baare mein aisa bolna ki woh mujhse pyaar karti hai. Bilkul kahin bhi nahi tha—total fake hai, yeh create kiya gaya tha (Vivek Oberoi brought this on himself. It is wrong to say about a girl that she loves me. It was not true at all - it is totally fake, it was made up)."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is now married to Abhishek Bachchan. The couple tied the knot in 2007 and are parents to a daughter - Aaradhya Bachchan.

