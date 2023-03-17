'Ready to be masi': Ananya Panday congratulates newlyweds Alanna and Ivor McCray with quirky message

Ananya Panday wishing Alanna-Ivor McCray

Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday got married to her beau Ivor McCray on Thursday, and the actress is in all awe of them. The actress congratulated the newlyweds with a quirky message and even hinted about becoming an aunt to their child. Alanna and Ivor got married in Taj, Colaba, Mumbai, and it was attended by close friends and family members.

Social media influencer Alanna and photographer Ivor got engaged in November 2021, and they tied the knot on March 16. Ananya took her feelings about duo's chemistry and called their union as 'fairy tale' wedding. Panday shared a photo of the newlyweds to her Instagram and wrote, "Making us believe in fairy tales. I love you both so much @alannapanday @ivor. No pressure but I am ready to be a masi already."

Here's Ananya's quirky wish for the newlyweds

The wedding and reception ceremony was attended by several celebrities from Bollywood, apart from Panday's family, Chunky Panday, and Bhavna Panday, other stars who attend the festivities include Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ananya Panday, Kanika Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani and Aaliyah Kashyap, Jackie Shroff, and others.

A viral video from the wedding, shot by singer Kanika Kapoor, shows the three Pandays put on an energetic dance performance to Saat Samundar Paar at the wedding. Almost half of Bollywood is in attendance, applauding.

The video shows Ananya and Ahaan matching steps on the dance floor with Ananya wearing an ice blue saree and Ahaan dressed in a black suit. Soon, they are joined by Chunky, dressed in a green coat with white trousers. Ahaan then moves away and the father-daughter duo dance away to loud cheers from the crowd. The likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and others could be seen in the audience watching the performance. On the work front, Ananya Panday will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com, Dream Girl 2