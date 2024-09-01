RD Burman was unable to compose music for this Gulzar song, Asha Bhosle helped him, it won 2 National Awards, film was..

Composed by RD Burman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Asha Bhosle, the Ijaazat song 'Mera Kuchh Samaan' won two National Film Awards for Best Lyrics and Best Female Playback Singer. Here's an interesting story behind its composition.

The trio of late music director RD Burman, lyricist Gulzar, and playback singer Asha Bhosle have given us many memorable songs. Here's an interesting story behind one of their most famous tracks, when RD Burman found difficult to compose music for the lyrics written by Gulzar and Asha Bhosle helped her husband-composer.

The song being talked about is 'Mera Kuchh Samaan' from the 1987 film Ijaazat. Based on the 1964 Bengali film Jatugriha, the musical romance drama was directed by Gulzar and starred Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anuradha Patel in the leading roles. The film's brilliant soundtrack features four songs composed by RD Burman, written by Gulzar, and sung by Asha Bhosle. The hauting, unforgettable songs are 'Chhoti Si Kahani Se', 'Qatra Qatra Milti Hai', 'Khali Haath Shaam Aayi', and 'Mera Kuchh Samaan.'

When Gulzar wrote the unusual non-rhyming lyrics in free verse, RD Burman got furious and told him, "Next you’ll give me the headline of Times of India and tell me to tune it." When Bhosle started humming the refrain 'Woh Lauta Do', the melody came in Burman's mind and he composed the song within just 15 minutes. Gulzar recalled how the song was composed in an interview with IANS in 2008.

When the track was release, it was called "ahead of its time" by the listeners and gradually, made a place into everyone's heart. Asha Bhosle won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer and Gulzar won the National Film Award for Best Lyrics for 'Mera Kuchh Samaan.'

In a 2005 interview with the US-based music magazine The Fader, Asha Bhosle said that the Ijaazat song is her personal favourite. "Mera Kuchh Samaan....This song is my life", she had said. In a tweet in 2010, the singer shared that RD Burman jokingly called it the 'Luggage Song.' Asha had written, "Pancham jokingly referred to song Mera Kuch Samaan as 'Luggage Song'. My band members still call it that when we are on concert tour."

