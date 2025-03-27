Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stars alongside Ram Charan in the film, also shared the poster on her Instagram, wishing her co-star a happy birthday and expressing her excitement for the project.

Ram Charan's much-anticipated 16th film, previously known as RC16, has now officially been titled Peddi. The exciting update came on his 40th birthday, with the first-look posters of the film revealed by director Buchi Babu Sana. In the first-look posters, Ram Charan embraces a raw and intense persona. His piercing gaze, untamed beard, messy hair, and nose ring give him a menacing aura.

Dressed in a striped red shirt and smoking a cigar, Charan's character emanates a fierce and earthy vibe. The second poster provides a deeper look into his role, showing Charan holding an old cricket bat in a rustic village stadium lit by floodlights, hinting at the film's rural setting and intense themes.

The director shared the posters on social media, writing a heartfelt message to Charan, "Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir...In one word you are Gold Sir. Thank you for everything, Sir."

Ram Charan also posted the first look on his social media accounts, captioning it, "A FIGHT FOR IDENTITY!! #RC16 is #Peddi. A @buchibabu_sana film. An @arrahman musical."

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who stars alongside Ram Charan in the film, also shared the poster on her Instagram, wishing her co-star a happy birthday and expressing her excitement for the project.

Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar, and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also star Mirzapur fame Divyenndu in a prominent role. The makers have earlier unveiled the actor's first look from the upcoming movie.

Peddi is bankrolled by the director Sukumar's home banner Sukumar Writings, while the music is composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman. On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in the much-discussed film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, which also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role.

